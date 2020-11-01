Review: Brilliant second novel by Ghanaian-American writer Yaa Gyasi asks big questions

TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM. By Yaa Gyasi. Knopf. 288 pages. $27.95.
Ghanaian-American writer Yaa Gyasi established herself as a leading light in the new generation of African novelists in America (aka NGANA) with her best-selling debut novel "Homegoing." Spanning three centuries and both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, that novel explored the connections and ruptures between West Africans and their families across the sea.
“Transcendent Kingdom” reprises some of the themes of “Homegoing,” but keeps the focus squarely on a single family, the American-born narrator Gifty, her Ghanaian immigrant parents, and her opioid-addicted brother Nana.
Nana’s death by overdose when Gifty is just 11 years old represents one of the poles of Gyasi’s probing of the question of transcendence. Nana had been driven by addiction to feel good. For Gifty the obsession is to be good, first as a very pious daughter whose experience of salvation as a fourth grader was as “real as anything a person can feel,” and subsequently as a Stanford Ph.D. student in neuroscience studying the mechanisms of addiction.
At the heart of "Transcendent Kingdom," therefore, is a cluster of really big questions about human existence, human consciousness and our various systems of meaning-making: religion, science, philosophy, psychology. The question “Do we have control over our thoughts” is both religious and neuroscientific.
Can we draw any moral or cultural conclusion from the fact that one person can avoid addiction while another can’t, or is it purely a question of hard-wiring over which no one has any control?
The brilliant achievement of "Transcendent Kingdom" is to situate these massive questions in a fully realized, deeply affecting family portrait. Novels of ideas all too often lose their way in sludgy marshes of unrealistic hyper-intellectual conversations. Gyasi manages to include references to genuine academic studies — for example, of the varying experiences of schizophrenia in Ghana, India, and California — without once losing sense of her narrator as a human being.
At one point in the novel, a lab colleague sends Gifty off to read Bennett and Hacker’s "Philosophical Foundations of Neuroscience." Gifty comes back to the lab fired up by insights gleaned from the book (“It is human beings who think and reason, not their brains”), but when she begins to talk about it, her colleague reveals that he’s never actually read the book and Gifty recognizes that he’d told her about it mainly to get her to go away. Her narrowness of focus and the damage done to her by Nana’s death and her mother’s depression have made her less than fun company.
Equally subtle and effective is Gyasi’s handling of the questions of race and of cultural differences between Ghanaians and (African) Americans. Gifty’s extraordinary ambition is driven by her own personal experience, to be sure, but Gyasi lets us know that it is underpinned by the sense she gets as a Ghanaian American growing up in Huntsville, Ala., that she would always have something to prove and that “nothing but blazing brilliance would be enough.”
Similarly, without elaboration or authorial editorializing, Gifty tells us that her brother Nana’s brilliance on the soccer field was “still the reason so many parents got red cards.” And later, as an undergraduate at Harvard, she almost casually ascribes the absence of college classes addressing racism to the fact that “there was, there is, little interest in the lives of black people.”
In addition to her deeply affecting character-drawing and her adroit thematic control, Gyasi’s sense of pacing and structure is assured. Opening with Gifty at Stanford, the novel shifts back and forth in time, gradually revealing a detailed, intimate and emotionally complete picture of Gifty’s family: her parents’ meeting in Ghana, their decision to emigrate, and their subsequent lives in Huntsville.
Her brother Nana’s accident, which drives so much of the action and motivates Gifty to pursue her study of addiction, occurs almost exactly in the middle of the book. The progress of Gifty’s tight but troubled relationship with her mother and the deep depression she suffers is movingly presented throughout, while her gradual drawing out by her lab-colleague Han provides an understated but satisfyingly optimistic narrative arc. Healing is possible.
"Transcendent Kingdom" is a richly rewarding read. It takes big questions seriously, but never loses track of the most mundane of human interactions and motivations. If “in the beginning there was a question,” the novel suggests that neither science nor religion is adequate to “make clear, to make meaning.”
Instead, Gyasi’s fine new novel leaves us with the sense that maybe it’s fiction that has the best chance of getting at the “jumble of it all” that is ultimately at the heart of things.