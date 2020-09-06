Review: Book weaves history of Abraham Lincoln, his time and nation from 13-day train ride

LINCOLN ON THE VERGE: Thirteen Days to Washington. By Ted Widmer. Simon & Schuster. 606 pages. $35.
As the next presidential election approaches, America seems to be divided like no other time. But a timely look into history will show that divisions are fairly common in our democracy.
A French overseer once wrote that America’s presidential election was a “quadrennial crisis” with self-absorbed politicians catering to the “worst caprices” of their supporters creating “hostile camps glowing with feverish obsessions.” Outmoded wording aside, that could have been written today, but no, it was written in the 1830s.
Thankfully, America has survived worse tests than even today. Likely the most divisive time period of all is the focus of Ted Widmer’s new book "Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington."
Unlike scores of other Lincoln biographies, Widmer takes a deep dive into the 1,900-mile journey of the president-elect from his home in Springfield, Ill., to Washington, D.C. It took 13 days to reach the capital city, and along the way Lincoln traveled through eight states, gave over 100 speeches, shook thousands of hands and was seen by millions. Perhaps because of Widmer’s uniquely unorthodox life experiences as a college lecturer, a speech writer for President Bill Clinton and the lead singer of a hard rock band, he found a different and interesting way to explore our history.
Filled with highs and lows, Lincoln’s journey was physically and mentally debilitating. But the extraordinary effort he made to meet people and share himself and his thoughts on our nation was galvanizing, even for a president that received only 39 percent of the popular vote.
Adding to the drama was the parallel story, happening simultaneously, of another president’s train ride to inauguration. Jefferson Davis, newly appointed president of the Confederacy, began his trip to Montgomery, Ala., the new Confederate capital, from his home on the Mississippi River near Vicksburg. There was no direct train route, so he was forced to zigzag through Tennessee and into Georgia before backtracking west.
Davis’ trip to begin his presidency should have exposed the South’s undeveloped rail system and its neglected industrial base, which was a major flaw in bringing war against a more powerful foe. Still, Davis proclaimed that the north would feel "southern steel," even though the vast majority of steel was made in Pennsylvania, as Lincoln’s journey revealed.
Meanwhile, Lincoln was busy articulating a hopeful and inspiring vision for America. He reached Philadelphia on George Washington’s birthday and declared the true meaning of the Declaration of Independence was that all men (with no regard of race) were created equal. Finding power in such a small word, "all," Lincoln proclaimed, “the weights should be lifted from the shoulders of all men ... all should have equal chance.”
In today’s vernacular, Black lives do matter, and the Declaration of Independence applies to all Americans. Certainly, women should have been included, but that’s another story.
Lincoln would go on to lead the United States through its greatest crisis. Widmer paints a convincing canvas with the story-telling hand of a playwright: Lincoln truly was the right man at the right time for the enormous challenges he faced. Even with his life and presidency cut short, we benefit today from his vision of America.
Interesting, Lincoln had been offered a lucrative position with the New York Central railroad, and asked to defending the company with a full quiver of legal nuances. Lincoln could have been a far wealthier "hair splitter" of legal matters than the plain-spoken "rail splitter" that saved the Union.
Lincoln mastered the "art of the deal" in his thoughtful and understated way, and we’re only left to imagine how different America would be if he would have been a two-term president. Widmer’s "Lincoln on the Verge" takes the story of a 13-day train ride to maximum potential and creates a history of the man, his times and our country.