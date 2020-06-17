Review: Bakari Sellers' 'My Vanishing Country,' a book for the times, speaks of inherited trauma

MY VANISHING COUNTRY: A Memoir. By Bakari Sellers. Amistad. 240 pages. $26.99.
Three days after George Floyd was killed by a police officer, Bakari Sellers appeared on CNN. When asked to speak on the matter, Sellers began with a thoughtful reference to Ella Baker before pausing, his face visibly anguished. The moment was unscripted. As Sellers struggled to put his experience, and the experience of so many black Americans into words, he began to cry. "It's just so much pain," he said. The video was widely shared.
I watched the clip before reading Sellers' new memoir, which lands with the same emotional force as his voice in the video. In "My Vanishing Country," Sellers offers something so authentic that it caught me off guard. I expected the standard autobiography of a rising political figure, filled with feel-good stories and centrist platitudes. Instead, Sellers wrote a book that is much less polished and safe, and far more compelling for it. To read the book is to sit down with him and listen to the real story of who he is and what shaped him along the way.
Who he is, of course, is Cleveland Sellers' son. In small town Denmark, S.C., he writes, everyone knew the Sellers family name. Cleveland had been an organizer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In 1968, he was shot in the Orangeburg Massacre after South Carolina state troopers opened fire on students protesting segregation at the local bowling alley. Three students were killed. To this day, the state has not conducted an official investigation.
The Orangeburg Massacre and the larger struggle for civil rights were formative for Bakari Sellers. He writes of how movement luminaries were family friends. "I grew up answering the phone and then saying 'Dad, Uncle Julian (Bond) is on the phone' or 'Uncle Stokely (Carmichael) wants you' or 'It's Aunt Kathleen (Cleaver).'" From an early age, then, he located himself within a larger story and struggle, and this awareness shines in the book. Yet so does a kind of trauma.
Sellers writes powerfully of psychic wounds that are passed down. He describes his father's trauma, his own anxiety, and the ways black Americans inherit a kind of anguish from all who have gone before and all that they went through. In Sellers' voice, none of this is pedantic; it is as heartfelt as the CNN video. He is telling anyone who will listen, "It's just so much pain."
Sellers' response to this inheritance will be both inspiring and challenging to readers. Through vibrant chapters on his time at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his entry into politics and his breakthrough as the youngest elected legislator in South Carolina history, readers can hear Sellers finding his voice and vocation. Yet we can also hear his frustration. Eager to create real change, particularly for people in forgotten towns like Denmark, Sellers confronts deeply ingrained resistance.
On the first day of the legislative session, he writes, "I was thinking to myself, I can't believe I'm here! But by January, I was looking around at members of South Carolina's General Assembly and thinking, I can't believe you're here." There is something still youthful in his voice, something that believes we can expect more from our representatives than a status quo that leaves too many South Carolinians without what he calls the "simple dignities" of life: clean water, community hospitals and grocery stores.
Some may suggest that as a millennial, Sellers is too young to write a memoir. After reading it, however, I am convinced that voices like his are exactly what we need. His story moves quickly, in his style, with his passion, and doesn’t water down its hopes or apologize for its dreams. Sellers is young enough to believe that we can make something new of ourselves and our state. He is old enough to know that he is part of an extraordinary American lineage.
In one particularly moving paragraph, he references the poet Langston Hughes, the preacher Martin Luther King Jr. and the playwright Lorraine Hansberry. Yet none of it feels contrived. Sellers is speaking for himself and also from within a powerful tradition. His book raises the implicit questions of how we understand and relate to the American civil rights tradition in our own lives and in this particular moment.
I write this review exactly five years after nine black members of Mother Emanuel AME Church were murdered. The country is angry and anguished, and we are now seeing worldwide protests for black lives. It's a moment to sit with, and listen to, the stories of people of color. "My Vanishing Country" is a book for these times.
Bakari Sellers himself put it best. Five years ago, in an interview just outside Mother Emanuel while standing next to his father, he said, "I'm 30 and my father is 70. We shouldn't be sharing the same experiences, burying our loved ones. It's traumatic and has to change."