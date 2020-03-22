Review: 'Attention' examines with skill our technological age of distractions

ATTENTION, a Love Story. By Casey Schwartz. Pantheon. 240 pages. $26.95.
Wandering the byways of Oxford University one day, Casey Schwartz was struck by the appalling casualness with which she had "succumbed to the new habits and rhythms my (smart) phone asked of me. The nonchalance with which I had given up deeper, sustained engagement in favor of perpetually splintered focus."
She has lots of company. According to a study commissioned by Nokia in 2013, the average millennial checked her phone 150 times a day, but the average person touches her phone an astonishing 2,617 per day. Six years on, it has only gotten worse.
Are we seeking connection, or escape? Schwartz ("In the Mind Fields," 2015), says the answer is complex.
As a college freshman in 2000, Schwartz had her first dose of Adderall, an amphetamine for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It focused her. Too much. She became addicted.
Schwartz sensed that she "had become imprisoned in a joyless little world of concentration, my world narrowed." By 2016, off Adderall but still feeling its allure, she was intent on chronicling her years on the drug, convinced she'd obscured her inner life "with a fog of chemical falsity."
In the process, Schwartz went in search of attention in all its elusive forms, finding that the ways we pay attention in this technological age had changed dramatically. The native New Yorker casts a wide net exploring our lives in an age of distraction. She concludes that attention, or the lack thereof, has the power to define a human life.
But she cautions that "attention" is not a single concrete thing like "focus" or "concentration," but rather a subjective term, a word for many different brain states caused by different environments.
Distraction breeds forgetfulness, says Schwartz. "Attention, it turns out, does not concern only our present circumstance. It bears directly on both our past and our future. We have entered into a situation where the gadgets we carry around with us — and the cognitive rhythm they dictate — are pitted against the possibility of deep engagement or thorough 'encoding.'"
Our distracted state is the polar opposite of what artists and athletes often call "flow," a window that opens onto what Schwartz thinks are attention's chief ingredients: curiosity and joy. Yet rapt attention to the travails of the world, and of individuals, can be heartbreaking. It can also be used to punish ourselves for our failures and imperfections.
What is the question of attention really about if not this: What is worth paying attention to? Hanging on to? What matters?" And even more to the point, what to choose?
Attention is not only about having a meaningful life in general, but in the moment; deriving pleasure from the very act of paying close attention, absorbed in one's observation, forgetting pain and misfortune for the nonce.
When technologies, like any cannily crafted consumer product, are explicitly designed to be irresistible, when we give in to "our own impulse to upgrade and update, to fetishize the constant novelty that only technology can provide," we become so entranced by our diversions that we risk forgetting who we used to be. This is the sly face of tech addiction, which damages human relationships, causes or exacerbates isolation and loneliness, and distracts us from ourselves.
"Distractedness is nothing new, but it seems to me we have let Silicon Valley and its obsession with advancing its own technologies steamroll us into a kind of stunned complacency," Schwartz says. But it is not a malevolent conspiracy. It is simply business as usual, amped up by pervasive technologies. And even voices from within Silicon Valley are expressing their unease.
Schwartz relates an episode involving techie apostate Tristan Harris, who addressed a gathering of 250 technology designers at a conference in Amsterdam. He asked "How many of you guys want to live in the world that you're creating?" Not one hand was raised. In fact, many such designers distance their own children from technological overreach as much as possible.
The alarms in "Attention" can get a bit overheated. But the counter-argument, that the period and its discontents we are enduring is fundamentally no different from other technological disruptions throughout history, seems over-simplified.
Schwartz's book brims with ideas, from the possibilities of varied states of consciousness to the repercussions of psychological trauma. After accessing ideas on attention expressed by such writers as Williams James, David Foster Wallace, Simone Weil and Aldous Huxley, Schwartz devotes a section to the history and power of psychedelic drugs to enhance (or transform) attention, citing, among others, Michael Pollan's recent book "How to Change Your Mind" and developments in neuroscience.
Schwartz is unusually self-aware, though she may not always think so. She is honest about her own vulnerabilities and self-doubt, perhaps to a fault. But by personalizing her account, and her journey, she makes it a vivid, memorable thing, not simply instructive — and a useful companion to other recent books, like Samuel Wooley's "The Reality Game: How the Next Wave of Technology Will Break the Truth."