Review: Artist Lucian Freud thoroughly portrayed in first volume of new biography

THE LIVES OF LUCIAN FREUD: The Restless Years, 1922-1968. By William Feaver. Knopf. 607 pages. $40.
In this rather unusual biography of British artist Lucian Freud, the first of two volumes, the reader is pulled, often rather violently, between two alternating forces. One is toward the work itself, of which there is a generous sampling in the book. Even the least sophisticated of viewers cannot deny the talent, power and uniqueness of vision these works — and especially the portraiture — convey.
On the other hand, as critic and curator William Feaver portrays him, Lucian Freud was surely one of the most unpleasant figures of the modern British art world. A womanizer of major proportions (reportedly, the number of children he fathered cannot be determined) and an addicted gambler, he also was someone who, despite a rather self-conscious penchant for spending time among petty thieves and gangsters, didn’t hesitate to lean on his well-to-do family and friends for the money and social connections he needed to advance his career.
Born in Berlin, Freud was the grandson of Sigmund Freud and emigrated to England in 1933. For the rest of his life he retained a very slight German accent and benefited financially from his grandfather’s copyrights, which Sigmund had left to his grandchildren, according to Feaver. His education was somewhat scattered, the most serious of his art training taking place at London’s Central Schools of Arts and Crafts and, more extensively, at the East Anglia School of Painting and Drawing.
Freud was an admirer of the 19th-century French neoclassical painter Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, but developed his own approach to capturing what he saw in his sitters. Feaver, comparing Freud’s work to that of his contemporary Francis Bacon, writes, “Bacon saw faces as betrayers of character; Freud wanted to take what was there and make what he could of it, inching outwards, from sinuses to eyes to cheekbones, consolidating the accretions.”
Freud himself admitted that his art contained a strong autobiographical bias. “My work is entirely about myself and my surroundings,” he stated.
“The Lives of Lucian Freud” is based on decades of conversations, many of them taped, that took place between the author and his subject. Perhaps because of that, it sometimes has an odd stream of consciousness feel to it, one that can sometimes be hypnotic and interesting, and sometimes rather exhausting, as if the reader was being rushed through too much too quickly with the inevitable result that major characters and events are lost in the sheer volume of information and references. A knowledge of the period, and of art in general, will help enrich certain readers’ experience.
Given his background in the discipline, Feaver is able to provide a knowledgeable assessment of Freud’s methods, drawings, paintings and exhibits, but the dramatic, often scandalous nature of his life, some of which the artist used as inspiration, very often takes center stage.
The descriptions of Freud’s almost incessant sexual adventuring can be nauseating when it is not downright funny. Charismatic in the extreme, he seemed to attract women who appeared all too ready to suffer at his hands. His muse of many years, eccentric socialite Lorna Wishart and his first wife, Lady Caroline Blackwood, may have been exceptions.
Someone once described Lucian Freud as “a nervous man whose eyes dart about like fleas in a snuff box. He beguiles with charm and alarms with an air of suppressed violence.” Based on the evidence produced in Feaver’s book, that picture seems all to accurate. Just as convincing is Feaver’s portrait of Lucian Freud, the gifted, badly behaved artist, who was unquestionably a genius.