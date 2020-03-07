Review: 'Apeirogon' a tapestry of tales based on a real Mideast friendship

APEIROGON. By Colum McCann. Random House. 480 pages. $28.
Four hundred pages into his seventh novel, “Apeirogon,” Colum McCann recounts the story of a disturbed Christian zealot who enters the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in 1969 and sets fire to the minbar of Saladin, an intricately designed 800-year-old pulpit, from which centuries of imams had “delivered their sermons to the faithful below.”
Like many of the vignettes McCann stitches into this vast tapestry, the anecdote, which is based on fact, illustrates what Sigmund Freud, one of a multitude of historical figures who inhabits the novel, called humanity’s “active instinct for hatred and destruction.” But the tale of the minbar serves an additional purpose.
In relating the mysterious construction of the 12th-century masterpiece of Islamic art, for which “there were no blueprints,” and which the rebuilders, accustomed to using nails, screws and glue, were at a loss to replicate, McCann implicitly describes the design of his boldly original new novel: “The secret to the structure was that the thousands of parts were not hung on a framework at all, but were harmoniously integrated.”
Instead of relying on the framework of a traditional plot line, “Apeirogon” derives its cohesion and strength from the rich interplay of the scores of stories that McCann weaves around the novel’s central characters, two men who, in real life, have formed an unlikely, yet unshakable, friendship.
Bassam Aramin is a Palestinian whose 10-year-old daughter was shot and killed by an Israeli border guard. Rami Elhanan is an Israeli whose 13-year-old daughter was murdered by a Palestinian suicide bomber.
In Freud’s correspondence with Albert Einstein, which McCann quotes periodically in the novel, the psychoanalyst expressed reserved optimism for humanity, whose penchant for destruction, he believed, is accompanied by “an instinct to conserve and unify.”
This timeless conflict between the impulse to destroy and the desire to unite is at the heart of this deeply compelling novel, and McCann explores it from multiple angles, as the title implies. An apeirogon is “a shape with a countably infinite number of sides.”
“Apeirogon” is divided into 1,001 parts, in homage to the Middle Eastern collection of tales “One Thousand and One Arabian Nights.” Like McCann’s book, “Arabian Nights” is a network of stories framed within other stories.
The tale that frames them all is one of a king who, convinced that all women are unfaithful, marries and kills a new wife every day, until one of them captures his imagination with a story and suppresses his cruelty with 1,001 nights of engaging tales. In the end, her storytelling has refined him, and he does not kill her.
“‘One Thousand and One Nights’: a ruse for life in the face of death,” McCann writes.
The same can be said of “Apeirogon,” a life-affirming novel, which pulls readers forward with the poetic allure of its sentences and a desire to know where the author will lead them and how his literary sleight-of-hand will connect all the scenic byways that led them there.
Visceral and enlightening, “Apeirogon” will inevitably engender empathy for those who live in and around the Israeli-occupied region, where ubiquitous checkpoints, routine strip searches and a general “industry of fear” sustain the instinct of revenge on all sides.
Long before meeting Bassam, Rami, a seventh-generation Jerusalemite, felt Palestinians were simply “objects to be feared, because, if you didn’t fear them, they could become real people.”
For Bassam, born in a cave near Hebron, Israelis were the ones who were subhuman. His hatred grew, he recalls, while enduring seven years of beatings in an Israeli jail, beginning at the age of 17. “Our mission was to survive as humans. Theirs was to rob us of our humanity.”
Learning the stories of their enemies transforms both men. Rami is “completely cleaved open” when he encounters a Palestinian woman who has lost her 6-year-old daughter. “I had been in a sort of coffin,” he says. “This lifted the lid from my eyes. My grief and her grief, the same grief.”
Bassam’s revelation takes place in prison while viewing a documentary on the Holocaust, which he was thrilled to learn was not the “pure lie” he had been taught it was. But he is “turned inside out” as he watches defenseless masses being gassed.
Determined to know his enemy, he begins learning Hebrew, and upon his release embarks on a vigorous study of Jewish history and co-founds the group “Combatants for Peace.”
Many disquieting passages pervade the novel, from the heart-wrenching depictions of the murders of the vibrant young Smadar Elhanan and Abir Aramin to the ghastly account of Christ’s crucifixion, the sadistic efficiency of the Crusaders, and the extermination of millions at the whim of the Nazis.
But McCann offsets images of humanity’s destructive impulse in action with plentiful descriptions of the grandeur of the natural world, the untiring creative energy of artists, and the abundant goodwill of humanitarians. As Bassam points out, only one Israeli shot his daughter, but one hundred Israelis helped build a memorial garden and playground in her schoolyard.
In one passage, McCann describes the effect of Philip Glass’s iconoclastic opera “Einstein on the Beach” as “a sort of serenity surrounded by the feeling of being constantly disturbed” — yet another fitting description of his own novel.
Another artist alluded to in “Apeirogon” is Steven Spielberg. McCann writes that even as a young filmmaker, Spielberg knew that “history is in constant acceleration, but sooner or later a force, any force, must hit a curve: that curve, then, is a story that must be told.”
The “curve” that became McCann’s story is the forging of a friendship between Bassam and Rami and their untiring resolve to tell their stories. “Nobody can listen to me and stay the same,” Rami tells his audience.
Two weeks before the release of “Apeirogon,” Spielberg’s production company purchased the film rights to the novel, an auspicious sign that the apeirogon of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and perhaps fear-fueled divisions elsewhere, could become a little more finite as Rami and Bassam’s stories circle the globe with greater momentum.