ALL THE POWERS OF THE EARTH: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860. By Sidney Blumenthal. Simon and Schuster. 758 pages. $25.

This is the third of a projected five-volume epic political biography of America’s most esteemed president. Author Sidney Blumenthal’s Abraham Lincoln arrives at a crucial moment in our nation’s history as Americans of all political stripes feel compelled to review the legacy of the Republican Party. Though no more soundly researched, nor more beautifully written than the first two volumes, this one surpasses them if only because it tells the dramatic story of our nation coming apart at the seams and the simultaneous ascent of Abraham Lincoln.

Blumenthal stays riveted to national politics and political leaders and offers the kind of grand narrative history so many academic historians have forsaken. The author brings a hard-earned savvy about how American party politics and politicians work. Readers learn how — out of the ruins of the Whig Party, anti-slavery fragments of the Democratic Party, along with support from some of the nativist American or Know-Nothing Party — the upstart Republican Party forged a winning majority.

Republicans opposed the geographic expansion of slavery and the political designs of the Slave Power, and Blumenthal reminds us that they also sought to defend America’s founding principles inscribed in the Declaration of Independence. The party’s 1856 slogan summarized its purpose: “Free Soil, Free Labor, Free Speech, Free Men, Fremont!”

In Blumenthal’s compelling account, the story of South Carolina’s Preston Brooks caning Charles Sumner of Massachusetts on the floor of the U.S. Senate early in 1856 defined what Republicans opposed. Sumner’s was among the leading senatorial voices against slavery.

In his speech, “Bleeding Kansas,” Sumner aimed at unmasking Southern gentility, which he saw “as a disguise for a society rooted in violence, sexual predation and speculation in human property.” He employed sexual metaphors of rape, lust, prostitution and illegitimacy to characterize slavery as a “vast brothel.” Sumner also indicted South Carolina Sen. Andrew Butler for having “chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows, and who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him, — though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight: I mean the harlot Slavery.”

Butler’s cousin, South Carolina Congressman Preston Brooks, decided to avenge his family’s honor. Brooks was small in stature and partially disabled from an earlier duel. He was hypersensitive to any slights to his manliness that his physical flaws might invite. Fearing Sumner might overpower him, Brooks blindsided him with a blow to the head then, surrounded by fellow Southerners, continued to beat Sumner as he lay bleeding profusely and unconscious on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

“With the cracking of Sumner’s skull,” Blumenthal writes, “the old political order finally and irretrievably shattered.”

Another unusually gripping chapter deals with the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debates in which Lincoln strode onto the national stage to contest the Senate seat held by Stephen Douglas, the presumptive Democratic Party candidate for president in 1860. Douglas was trying to bridge the growing chasm between free and slave states with a morally neutral policy of “popular sovereignty,” by which settlers in the western territories would vote to permit or ban slavery.

Lincoln “engaged Douglas on the ground where Douglas never ventured — slavery as a moral question.” In a memorable phrase from the first debate, Lincoln accused Douglas of “blowing out the moral lights around us. When he says he ‘cares not whether slavery is voted down or voted up,’ ... he is, in my judgment, penetrating the human soul and eradicating the light of reason and the love of liberty in this American people.”

Douglas, for his part, answered by appealing to white racial fears of social equality and “amalgamation” of the races. He played to racial bigotry and fear, sprinkling his speeches with the “n-word” and berating Lincoln for advocating equality between blacks and whites. Lincoln answered by ridiculing the “counterfeit logic which concludes that, because I do not want a black woman for a slave I must necessarily want her for a wife.”

Douglas won re-election to his Illinois Senate seat, but he had compromised his standing among Southern Democrats by defending the states’ right to ban slavery. When Democrats met in Charleston in 1860, they refused to nominate Douglas. Northern Democrats broke off and nominated him. “The crisis had begun,” Blumenthal tells us. “The crack-up of the Democratic Party that made Lincoln’s election inevitable was the most obvious sign.”

At the Republican Party convention in Chicago, the party passed over the presumptive nominee, William Henry Seward. Instead, it nominated Abraham Lincoln, whose supporters hung a lantern on his obscurity, hailing him as the rustic “Railsplitter,” the personification of Republican free-labor ideals.

During the 1860 campaign, Lincoln stayed at home in Springfield while Wide-Awake clubs, quasi-military Republican squads, donned uniforms of black capes and hats, and carried torches at massive rallies across the North. Douglas, instead, took to the stump railing against the “n— loving” Lincoln and “Black Republicans.” Lincoln’s “silence was more than a matter of following the tradition of maintaining the dignity befitting a statesman and cultivating the sense that the office found the man,” Blumenthal writes. “Speaking was the sign of the desperate, as Douglas demonstrated daily.”

Out of all the anger, polarization and distrust, somehow, the Republican Party had found a nominee and a president worthy of the crisis about to envelop a nation whose moral lights, though flickering, were not yet extinguished.