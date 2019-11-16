HOW TO BE AN EPICUREAN: The Ancient Art of Living Well. By Catherine Wilson. Basic Books. 304 pages. $27.
Apart from the sage advice to "Eat, drink and be merry," wiser words than "Living well is the best revenge" have seldom been uttered. In the case of Epicureanism, it's preemptive revenge against the capriciousness of fate.
Catherine Wilson, a professor of philosophy at the City University of New York, is well-versed in the oft misinterpreted ideas of the great Greek thinker Epicurus (341-270 BC), having written extensively on this counterpoint to the precepts of the Stoics.
Yet far from the simple hedonism with which he is mistakenly associated, and which diminishes a far more profound body of thought, it is Epicurus' concept of a life of virtue and inquiry — a life well lived — that is the source of Thomas Jefferson's “the pursuit of happiness,” not our superficial modern reading of the phrase.
Buttressing the arguments of such writers as Matthew Stewart ("Nature's God") and Stephen Greenblatt ("The Swerve"), Wilson demonstrates how this ancient art of living might be applied as beneficially today as it was 2,400 years ago. Not only by individuals, but by human society.
The British-born author, who earned her Ph.D from Princeton University, analyzes a fundamentally optimistic philosophy saved from oblivion by the Roman poet Lucretius. One of the five major schools of thought of the ancient Greek and Roman world, Epicureanism also involves living justly, and was unique in its day in opening its doors to women.
Wilson writes well, dealing with everything from the schism between the natural and conventional to the attributes of consciousness, from the tension between Darwinism and Intelligent Design to religion and morality, from patriotism to love and sex. Though in attempting to popularize she betrays a tendency to oversimplify. There is also too much in the way of wishful thinking regarding cultural remedies and some rather stale Marxist-feminist doctrine that slackens some of her positions.
As to the last, she is not above ideology. Wilson bashes Aristotle routinely, but fails to leaven her justifiable criticism of some of his erroneous ideas with a nod to his unparalleled genius.
That said, Wilson's command of her subject is unquestioned, as is her grasp of a key insight of Epicurean ideas — philosophy's “guiding principle” — that the laws of nature must themselves be lawful, not arbitrary.
All in all, she is an admirable guide along the Epicurean path.