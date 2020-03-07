Review: 'A Biography of a Poem' blends scholarship, memoir into a casual conversation

SEPTEMBER 1, 1939: A Biography of a Poem. By Ian Sansom. Harper. 341 pages. $27.99.
The subtitle for Ian Samson’s book “September 1, 1939: A Biography of a Poem,” is such an unexpected combination of words. The inside cover tells us it’s a book about a poem, a poet, a city and a time: “September 1, 1939,” W.H. Auden, New York and our “Age of Anxiety.”
“The aim of this book, then,” author Ian Sansom writes, “is to demonstrate how a poem gets produced, consumed and incorporated into people’s lives.” Sansom delivers, weaving biography, history and personal anecdotes into a literary analysis of one poem.
"September 1, 1939" is a poem, Sansom writes, "that comes with a lot of baggage." It is nine stanzas, one sentence each, about a speaker in New York City pondering, among other things, the state of the world on the brink of colossal change. (World War II broke out on that date.) Sansom characterizes it as a rare point in literature when a culminating moment in history and a writer in the midst of reinventing himself collide. It became Auden's most famous work, despite multiple revisions and even though he ultimately disowned it.
A reader does not have to be familiar with the poem, poet or period to appreciate this book. Sansom describes it an introductory work for “everyone who has ever said to me, ‘W.H. Who? September the What?’” The poem is helpfully reproduced at the beginning of the volume, and then section by section as the book moves through the nine stanzas with a fine-toothed comb.
This is the closest of close reads. Sansom spends nine pages on the first word and 106 pages on the first stanza. He’s aware of how overwhelming this feels early on and takes the time to reassure the reader that he won’t always go word by word. While he only spends 14 pages on the seventh stanza, it still feels long and bogged down towards the end.
Sansom describes Auden’s poetry as wandering and “interested in interactions as much as it describes actions.” This is also an apt way to describe this book. Tangents abound, and parenthetical asides are sometimes longer than the information to which they are related. These are interesting because they often contain personal anecdotes from the 25 years Sansom spent working on the book. This makes the volume something more than a scholarly essay, though the many insertions might be unnecessary and sometimes annoying. By relegating some of his analysis to parenthetical asides, he suggests that some of his opinions are not worth full inclusion in the main text.
At one point, Sansom characterizes Auden’s reviews as “defiantly personal.” Sansom’s book is the same way. His use of the first person and vernacular language (like “anyway, so”) makes it feel like we are listening to him talk about his interests and obsessions, and that he is working extra hard to get us to like him.
This seeming lack of confidence is apparent from the beginning. Sansom talks about teaching certain texts and writing other pieces on Auden, yet he doesn’t claim to be an Auden scholar. He describes himself as an “entirely average individual with a rather unusual interest in a particular work of art,” and he is constantly self-deprecating to the point where he might put off readers. But his voice is definite and engaging. His passion for the subject comes through in a way that wouldn’t be possible in an academic work.
Sansom talks about the plethora of scholarship on Auden, and this specific poem, and he struggles with how his book, his life’s work, fits into that canon — “(which makes this [book] what? Some sort of sideshow perhaps? A comic interlude?)” The answer, which is the basis of this book, is in an Auden quote: “Criticism should be a casual conversation.”
By the end of the book, the reader might be able to talk intelligently about Auden and his poem, but that's not Sansom's purpose. “September 1, 1939” is an interesting look into the writer's relationship with a poem and poet. Sansom asserts that “Auden’s words ... have become part of the conversation of mankind.”
Now Sansom has joined that conversation, too.