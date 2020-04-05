Q&A with local author Kirkpatrick Sale on 'The Collapse of 2020'

Mount Pleasant resident Kirkpatrick Sale’s “The Collapse of 2020” is a withering attack on human folly: greed, short-sightedness, political opportunism, environmental degradation and our collective inaction in confronting the problems facing us with constructive remedies.

He thinks we already have reached a tipping point where it is too late to do anything meaningful about anything. We should act immediately in an effort to minimize the damage.

Sale is the author of 14 books, including the seminal “Human Scale.” He is not predicting that a wholesale political, social, economic and environmental collapse will happen this year, but he insists it is imminent.

Q: On the continuum from Chicken Little (“the sky is falling!”) to blissful denial, where do you stand on the seemingly intractable crises you’ve outlined in your book?

A: Well, the sky was falling before COVID-19, and it's now in shards all around us. Meaning that the systems that we have used to navigate the modern industrial world are falling apart because they have no way to deal with the crisis. The worst of COVID-19 will pass in a few months, with a huge lethal toll but I doubt enough energy for any serious revolutions, and then all the dangers I recite in my book, including rising global temperatures (delayed a bit because greenhouse gasses decline with reduction in industrial pollution this year), rising seas, ongoing wars, uncontrollable debt, economic inequality, paralyzed and unresponsive governments, will continue their path of disaster.

Q: When Edward Abbey famously wrote “Growth for its own sake is the philosophy of the cancer cell,” he was referring to rampant development and resource depletion. By extension, it was a critique of unfettered capitalism. You also rail against capitalist excess in your book, but what are our alternatives?

A: The alternatives to capitalism are obvious enough, once it is agreed that capitalism is the greatest system ever developed to promote growth, and growth is killing us. It's a finite world, we are approaching its limits, and when it's over, we die. Simple. If we quickly revert to no-growth systems, small scale, small impact, small self-sufficient communities, there's a chance some may survive a while. But the temperatures will be going up inexorably, don't forget, the residue of industrial collapse will be all around us, and that has to be factored in. But go ahead. Now's the time to start.

Q: Your analysis, and your message, seem profoundly pessimistic. You once predicted the collapse would being in 2020. And here you revise it. Just how close to the precipice are we?

A: In 1995, I predicted collapse in 2020 and made a bet on it. My book is a look at that prediction, and how close we've come. Nothing's changed. I would say that even with COVID-19 we haven't yet collapsed, but, of course, there's no thought now about changing courses to avert the threats that were there before. Hence, collapse is coming, helped by COVID-19, but maybe postponed by a year.

Q: Do you see democracy as we know it in inexorable decline? Can we seal the fractures, or do we need to devise a new, more equitable form of it?

A: If by democracy we mean the systems in the West that permit global liberalism to continue regardless of parties and elections, that's just what has given us COVID-19 and should now be held in contempt by all humankind. One way or another, by choice or force, we are going to abandon it. Then you're on your own, and back to small self-sufficient communities.

Q: You say that a healthy political fabric depends on a healthy social fabric, and that increasingly we have neither.

A: Not just me saying it. Look around. The response to COVID-19 proves it.

Q: If a total breakdown is unavoidable, what can individuals do to protect themselves and their communities from catastrophe?

A: There’s not much we could do at this point, but COVID-19 destroys any chance of some moderate transition out of industrial civilization. I see the future now in only the starkest terms. Be a community, form a community, gather together, learn life skills, hunker down. Think of all the ways of living before industrial capitalism clamped down on human life, say, 300 years ago. Try to resurrect them.