The nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center, in partnership with the South Carolina Writers Association, Buxton Books and the Companion Foundation, has organized the Our Prince of Scribes Writers Conference, scheduled for 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.
Six of Pat Conroy's "scribes" will lead the one-day conference, open to writers of all levels and experience. The day will consist of four workshops that address the art of writing compelling beginnings, the poetry of place, nature writing and journaling, and creative organization.
Faculty leaders are Sean A. Scapellato (a Charleston-based writer, teacher, and attorney), Marjory Wentworth (South Carolina’s poet laureate), Ellen Malphrus (poet, novelist, and writer-in-residence at USC-Beaufort) and Stephanie Austin Edwards (novelist, writing instructor and author consultant).
At midday, Jonathan Haupt, the Conroy Center’s executive director, and Alex Sanders, former president of the College of Charleston and retired judge, will participate in a lunchtime panel discussion of Pat Conroy’s legacy as a teacher and mentor.
The registration fee of $50 for SCWA members and $70 for nonmembers includes all four writing workshops, the panel discussion, lunch catered by Brown Dog Deli and a closing wine-and-cheese reception at Buxton Books, 160 King St.
Books by the presenters, including "Our Prince of Scribes," will be available for sale and autographing. Additional details and registration information is online at https://scribesconf1.bpt.me.
The Beaufort-based Conroy Center plans to offer additional Our Prince of Scribes Writers Conferences around the state, with workshops led by a rotating cast of writers who contributed to the anthology honoring Pat Conroy.
For additional information, go to www.patconroyliterarycenter.org. Learn more about the South Carolina Writers Association at www.myscwa.org.