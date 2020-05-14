You are the owner of this article.
Mary Alice Monroe celebrates new Lowcountry novel with virtual book event

On Ocean Blvd_The Cover 2020.jpg

"On Ocean Boulevard" by Mary Alice Monroe

 Provided

Mary Alice Monroe's latest novel, "On Ocean Boulevard," will be released May 19, and to mark the occasion, the Lowcountry author will appear at 3 p.m. that day in a free virtual book event, "Reader Meet Writer," created by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance.

Monroe_on creek Photo by Mic Smith.jpg

Mary Alice Monroe (Photo by Mic Smith)

Independent Charleston bookshop Buxton Books is hosting. For access to the video link, you must RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/2X0x2U6 or by calling 843-834-6575.

"On Ocean Boulevard," published by Gallery Books, is set on the Isle of Palms during the nesting season for endangered loggerhead sea turtles. Three generations of the Rutledge family come together to experience a season of return, rebirth and continuity.

For more information about the virtual event, or to purchase a copy of the novel, go to www.buxtonbooks.com.

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

