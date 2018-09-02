Mount Pleasant writer
pens mystery-thriller
Bill Farley, a Mount Pleasant-based journalist whose work has appeared in the Moultrie News, Mount Pleasant Magazine, Isle of Palms Magazine and HealthLinks Magazine, will release his second novel, the mystery-thriller “Team Player,” on Sept. 10.
The $2.99 ebook is sold by Amazon. A $14.95 paperback soon will be available.
“Team Player” features protagonist Bobby McRae, a decorated Army veteran and former Hollywood executive who has relocated to the Charleston area seeking the quiet life. When he discovers the body of a former colleague on the doorstep of his rustic cabin, McRae rejects the tentative ruling of death by natural causes and pursues the truth.
Farley is a veteran of print, radio and television news who spent 25 years as a senior executive at Playboy Enterprises. A "Team Player" book event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wasabi of Mount Pleasant, 1121 Oakland Market Road.
Folly Beach author
holds book signings
Bill Noel, author of the Folly Beach mystery series, will hold three book signings on Folly Beach, Sept. 16, 20 and 25, marking the release of his newest novel, "Dark Horse."
"I prefer focusing on being where the people are rather than where books are," Noel said. "The people of Folly have been extraordinarily supportive of the series and I’m honored to have been invited to hold signings on the island.”
He will appear noon-3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Tides Folly Beach hotel, 1 Centre St.; and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 and 25 at Lost Dog Cafe, 106 W. Huron St.
Author series luncheon
features best-selling trio
Blue Bicycle Books' Charleston Author Series presents best-selling authors Karen White, Lauren Willig and Beatriz Williams at a luncheon scheduled for noon Thursday, Sept. 6 at High Cotton, 199 East Bay St. The three writers will discuss their recent collaboration, resulting in the book "The Glass Ocean," a historical mystery infused with romance.
The three-course luncheon is $61 and includes a signed book. A two-lunch/one-book ticket is $94. Additional books will be available for purchase at the event. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2wypVoT. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Food is provided by Halls Executive Chef Mathew Niessner; a cash bar will feature specialty cocktails and wines.
—Adam Parker