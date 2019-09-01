Johns Island author makes lemonade

Johns Island author Queen Elizabeth James published earlier this year a children's book titled "When Life Gives Me Lemons, I Make Lemonade."

James was inspired to write the book after a life-changing event affecting her and her two children.

The self-published book, which is illustrated by Najah Clemmons, is available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble in both English and Spanish.

Book launch party for Susan Boyer

Buxton Books, located at 160 King St., will host a launch party for Susan Boyer’s newest novel, a Liz Talbot mystery called “Lowcountry Boomerang,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Tickets are $18. Attendees receive a signed copy of the book and enjoy a wine-and-cheese reception.

For more information, call 843-834-6575, or go to bit.ly/2ZjQQpK.

Bill Walsh to sign copies of novel

Turning Page Bookshop will host a signing for Live 5 meteorologist Bill Walsh, author of the gangster novel “Uncle Danny.”

The free signing is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the bookshop, 216 Saint James Ave., Suite F, Goose Creek.

For more information, call 843-501-7223 or go to bit.ly/2Hv95gY.

Doctor to discuss depression in church

Dr. Edward Keith will discuss his coauthored book, "Battling Depression in the Church,” 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the main branch of the Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St.

A Q&A session and book signing will follow the discussion. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 843-805-6930 or go to bit.ly/32acWrC.

Edisto signing set for debut novel

Mount Pleasant-based author E.C. Woodham will hold a book signing at the Edisto Island Bookstore, 547 S.C. Highway 174, for her debut novel “The Lights Out Club,” about a Sullivan’s Island friendship.

The free signing is 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

For more information, call 843-869-1885 or go to bit.ly/2ZBFrkc.