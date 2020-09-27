Helen Macdonald flies high in essay collection, 'Vesper Nights,' about the natural world

VESPER FLIGHTS: New and Collected Essays. By Helen Macdonald. Grove Press. 261 pages. $27.
A single idea runs through “Vesper Flights,” Helen Macdonald’s first collection of essays: “That we are living in an exquisitely complicated world that is not at all about us.”
To love this world is to be enchanted: by a boar’s menacing shoulders (“nothing like a pig”), by memories of a lost childhood meadow, by the nuptial dance of the ant queen, who will never mate again after her single fling (she fares better than the drones, who die after mating).
But enchantment isn’t enough, Macdonald insists. Her subject is “love for the glittering world of nonhuman life around us.” What we love, we must fight for.
Living, as we are, through the sixth great extinction, we will know an emptier, quieter world. Macdonald points out that in her lifetime, the Earth has lost half its wildlife. When the warblers are gone, the woods will be “less complex, less magical, just less.” The movement from is to was — that painful tense shift — should haunt us all. McDonald’s is not a romantic view. Animals don’t exist to fill our empty spaces. Suns don’t set to swell our hearts. A meadow is not a metaphor.
Readers of Macdonald’s wonderful memoir “H is for Hawk” will have high expectations for “Vesper Flights.” Not to worry: While the essays don’t have the memoir’s concentration on a single grief-fueled story, they do showcase the same feel for the interplay of wild and human worlds. We do not live merely adjacent lives. From the earliest age, Macdonald loved birds, especially their freedom. Birds were also danger-averse. They just flew away from trouble.
Over the years, Macdonald has come to adopt a bird-like view of home, as a portable refuge carried within, not a fixed abode. Her essay “Nests” builds to a thrilling encounter between Macdonald and an unhatched falcon chick, still within its shell. If she makes a soft clicking noise, the chick, nearly ready to hatch, calls back. When she realizes that she’s speaking to a “creature that has known neither light nor air,” Macdonald weeps. One day. that chick will glide through the air at 60 miles an hour.
Wherever she goes — whether visiting the remnants of that childhood meadow, taking a ritual New Year’s Day walk in the woods, or skygazing with other eclipse-watchers on the Turkish coast — Macdonald tunes in to the other creatures who share her space. Her most unlikely trip to where the wild things are lands her on the 86th floor observation deck at the Empire State Building, detailed in the standout essay “High Rise.” She is there to view migratory birds in flight (a spectacular event that happens twice a year) with Andrew Farnsworth, a researcher at the Cornell Lab for Ornithology.
From her vantage point, at first it seems that the only natural things in view are the stars above and the Hudson River below. Everything else, as she says, is us: the lit-up smart phones, the illuminated grids of windows and streets. But against the modernist backdrop of a clean, cool skyscraper, Macdonald comes to find a world teeming with biological abundance. Her list of migrating arthropods has the grandeur of an epic catalog.
The lowly moths, beetles, aphids, lacewings and their kind are colonizers and pioneers to Macdonald, always drifting and hunted by the bats and nighthawks that feast on them day and night. Of course, it’s not just insects up there. Macdonald has come to see birds making their route along the Atlantic Flyway. For every large bird, there are 30 or more small songbirds.
Macdonald writes, “Watching their passage is almost too moving to bear. They resemble stars, embers, slow tracer fire.” She knows them down to the clenched toes tucked to their breasts, their thin bones, and their will to fly. That night, a saxophonist plays on the observation deck as the birds fly by.
Each of Macdonald’s essays is in some way an encounter with the unknown. She is a famed naturalist and a sublime writer, but her expertise is only an entry point for joyful discovery. The world never had a better advocate. What strikes me most about Macdonald is her patience and delicacy. She doesn’t expect to capture nature in a glance or to sum it up in a phrase. She looks long and hard, and then she looks again.