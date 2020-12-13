Happenings: Yoga essays, new history of Yankee slaveholders

New book presents collection of Yoga-related essays
Local yoga practitioner Priscilla Shumway has published "Embrace Your Wobbles: Wisdom form the Yoga Mat," a series of essays on yoga.
Wobbles, Shumway says, are the physical and mental challenges we encounter in our yoga practice and our daily lives.
The essays in this book, written by yoga teachers and practitioners, are about learning to accept, and even be grateful for, the wobbles they experience.
The book challenges the reader to become more aware of a habitual, often unconscious, approach to managing wobbles and, ultimately, to embrace them as a source of wisdom.
The volume is available as an $11.99 paperback and $9.99 e-book from Amazon and other online retailers.
Historian uncovers details about slavery in Charleston
Walt Bachman, a New York-based historian, has published "Yankee Slaveholders in the Charleston Harbor: The Untold Story of Northern U.S. Army Officers Who Kept Slaves at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie." It is available as a $10 paperback from Amazon and other online retailers.
The book documents the use of slaves by officers posted at Fort Moultrie during the lead-up to the war with Mexico (1842-46), including William Tecumseh Sherman, John F. Reynolds, Abner Doubleday, Robert Anderson and George H. Thomas. And it tells the story of slave-keeping by northern officers before and during the Civil War, first at Fort Moultrie and then at Fort Sumter. Bachman consulted U.S. Army pay records housed in the National Archives to determine that Army officers used enslaved servants.
—Adam Parker