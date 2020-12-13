You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happenings: Yoga essays, new history of Yankee slaveholders

New book presents collection of Yoga-related essays

wobbles.jpg

Local yoga practitioner Priscilla Shumway has published "Embrace Your Wobbles: Wisdom form the Yoga Mat," a series of essays on yoga.

Wobbles, Shumway says, are the physical and mental challenges we encounter in our yoga practice and our daily lives.

The essays in this book, written by yoga teachers and practitioners, are about learning to accept, and even be grateful for, the wobbles they experience.

The book challenges the reader to become more aware of a habitual, often unconscious, approach to managing wobbles and, ultimately, to embrace them as a source of wisdom.

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


The volume is available as an $11.99 paperback and $9.99 e-book from Amazon and other online retailers.

Historian uncovers details about slavery in Charleston

Yankee Slaveholders

Walt Bachman, a New York-based historian, has published "Yankee Slaveholders in the Charleston Harbor: The Untold Story of Northern U.S. Army Officers Who Kept Slaves at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie." It is available as a $10 paperback from Amazon and other online retailers.

The book documents the use of slaves by officers posted at Fort Moultrie during the lead-up to the war with Mexico (1842-46), including William Tecumseh Sherman, John F. Reynolds, Abner Doubleday, Robert Anderson and George H. Thomas. And it tells the story of slave-keeping by northern officers before and during the Civil War, first at Fort Moultrie and then at Fort Sumter. Bachman consulted U.S. Army pay records housed in the National Archives to determine that Army officers used enslaved servants.

—Adam Parker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News