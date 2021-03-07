Happenings: Virtual book event for Patti Callahan; new novel by Lowcountry author

Patti Callahan to discuss latest book
Author Patti Callahan will participate in a free virtual event hosted by Buxton Books at 6 p.m. March 11. Callahan will discuss her latest novel, "Surviving Savannah." Go to www.buxtonbooks.com for event details, to register or to buy the book.
"Surviving Savannah" is inspired by the sinking of the steamship Pulaski, known as the “Titanic of the South.” Alternating between modern day and 1838, when the ship sank, Callahan weaves an evocative tale that raises questions about survival, sacrifice, loss, legacy, fate and choice. The book follows the Longstreets, a family of 11 who boarded the luxury steamship along with Savannah’s elite but would never make it to their final destination as a boiler explosion sank the ship 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.
In present-day Savannah, history professor Everly Winthrop is asked to guest-curate a new museum collection focusing on artifacts recovered from the Pulaski's wreckage. Everly has suffered a great loss of her own and this opportunity may just be the thing to save her from the grips of grief.
Hollywood resident pens 14th novel
Lowcountry author Warren Esby has published "Kat, St. Mary, Meg and the Ice Queen," his 14th novel. The book is a tale of four young women embarking on very different careers after college. They become friends and, together, find a unique way to give back to society. The book is available on Amazon as an e-book for $2.99 or a paperback for $9.99.
Esby lives in Hollywood and writes mainly mystery stories mixed with comedy, romance, fantasy or action.
—Adam Parker