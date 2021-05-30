Happenings: Two new war stories, and a picture book about the origins of Memorial Day

Father and son, Army vets, pen wartime memoir
Summerville resident and retired Army officer Joseph F. Tallon has authored, with help from his son Matthew Tallon, "100 Days in Vietnam: A Memoir of Love, War, and Survival." The memoir, published by Koehler Books on June 15, is available as a $29.95 hardcover, $19.95 paperback and $7.99 ebook.
Joseph F. Tallon is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served from 1969 to 2007. Trained as a composite Army aviator in rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, he flew the OV-1 Mohawk during Vietnam, transitioning to Army intelligence after the war. Upon completion of a master’s degree in education and supervision at The Citadel in 1981, Joe taught high school social studies.
Matthew Tallon is a former U.S. Army transportation officer who served primarily in overseas duty assignments for five years and completed his active-duty commitment as a captain. Matt is a graduate of Duke University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a teaching certification. Currently, he is senior project manager for the Public Education Leadership Project, a joint education initiative between the Harvard Business School and Harvard Graduate School of Education.
Both are Lowcountry natives. Joe was born in Charleston in January 1947; Matt was born at Trident Hospital in June 1979 and grew up in Summerville.
The memoir tells the story of Joe Tallon's effort to bring recognition to his wartime colleague Daniel Richards. The two men were shot down on the last day of the ground war and forced to eject at a dangerously low altitude. Tallon survived; Richards did not. The story is painstakingly recreated from wartime letters and remembrances and contextualized by contemporary news accounts. It recalls the drudgery of airfield life, the heartache of a newlywed missing his wife, the terror of combat missions, the agony of injury and rehabilitation, and the bittersweet relief when Tallon finally succeeds in securing public honor for his fallen comrade.
Children's book recounts origins of Memorial Day
A new picture book written by Leah Henderson and illustrated by Coretta Scott King Award winner Floyd Cooper tells the story of the origins of Memorial Day. "A Day for Rememberin' " is about the effort by a Black community in Charleston to bury a Union soldier who had died while confined in a Confederate prison camp on the site of the race track in the area today known as Hampton Park.
The story of the ceremony held on May 1, 1865, is told by a young boy, Eli, who dresses in his best clothes and joins the crowds filling the streets of Charleston to march and sing for all those who gave their lives during the Civil War.
Henderson holds an MFA in writing and is on the faculty of Spalding University’s graduate writing program. She resides in Washington, D.C. Cooper has received a Coretta Scott King Award and three Coretta Scott King Honors for his illustrations. He lives in Easton, Pa.
"A Day for Rememberin'," published by Abrams Books, is available for $18.99.
Columbia author publishes adventure story
Columbia resident Alexander Malone, a Vietnam veteran, has published “The Deliverance of Cabo Koob,” which shares the stirring adventure of a young German who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a remote Laotian village for more than a decade. The book chronicles Dieter Koob's coming-of-age exploits, experience in captivity (he successfully evades capture by the communists during the battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954, only to become the property of a village chieftain for 14 years) and, ultimately, his release and struggle to forge a future for himself.
The title is available as a $15.95 paperback and a $9.99 ebook.
— Adam Parker