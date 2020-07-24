Happenings: Talk on free expression; debut novel an Audible Original

Library Society hosts talk by PEN America’s CEO

The Charleston Library Society hosts a virtual talk featuring author Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30. The talk is titled “Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All.”

Nossel, a leading advocate of free expression, will present a guide for maintaining open democratic debate that is respectful of the rich diversity of backgrounds and opinions in a changing country.

This Zoom event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. To RSVP, visit www.charlestonlibrarysociety.org or call 843-723-9912. Respondents will receive a link and password on the day of the event.

Lowcountry writer releases novel as Audible Original

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Ashley Sands, a Summerville native and former art dealer, has authored a debut novel that will be distributed as an Audible Original, read by actress Anna Baryshnikov.

“A Terribly Private Club” is based on absurd characters Sands encountered during a decade spent in the commercial art world. It features protagonist Kate Sullivan pursuing her dream career even as she faces questions about ambition and confronts the ethics of a glamorous New York art scene.

The Audible Original novel will be available Aug. 20. For more information about Sands and to pre-order the novel, go to www.ashley-sands.com.

— Adam Parker