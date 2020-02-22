Happenings: Scholar writes on 'Lost Cause' narrative; Atlanta author in town for signing

C of C historian pens book on Lost Cause
College of Charleston history professor Adam H. Domby's book "The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory," has been published by the University of Virginia Press as a $29.95 hardcover.
In it, he discusses the dishonest and, he argues, dangerous goals of the "Lost Cause" narrative, which has been used to buttress white supremacy in the U.S.
Domby tackles persistent myths and examines how the Lost Cause narrative continues to be employed to maintain racial inequality.
Evening Post Books issues novel set in Mississippi
"Twelve Days in Sunset" by first-time author Jeff D. Upshaw is set in 1967, during a hot summer in Mississippi, where 12-year-old Shiloh Brown faces bullying and racism for the first time, and also learns lessons, thanks to a special friendship with Queen, the family's black cook.
Upshaw is a retired advertising executive who lives in Atlanta. The novel's release date is March 15. It is available as a $24.95 paperback and $6.99 ebook.
Book signing set for author of 'The Criminal'
Thomas Fellows, author of "The Criminal: The Power of an Apology," will be at the Westwood Plaza Barnes & Noble in West Ashley, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, for a book signing.
"The Criminal" explores the character traits — humility, integrity, vulnerability, gratitude, discipline and courage — of the criminal on the cross, who apologized to Jesus, unprovoked.
Fellows refers to books such as "Catcher in the Rye," "A Separate Peace," "A River Runs Through It," "Joy-Luck Club" and "Flowers For Algernon," movies such as “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Flight,” and music from the Eagles, Dave Matthews and Taylor Swift to make his points.
Fellows is a 30-year-old technology hardware salesman who lives in Atlanta. His book is available as a $13.95 paperback.
—Adam Parker