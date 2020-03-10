Happenings: SC writer pens debut novel; James Bond book examines inspirations

South Carolina writer pens novel 'Bells for Eli'
Susan Beckham Zurenda, a book publicist at Magic Time Literary Publicity, has written her first novel, "Bells for Eli," published by Mercer University Press and available as a $25 hardcover or $12 e-book from traditional and online bookstores.
"Bells for Eli" is a coming-of-age story set in a small South Carolina town about cousins drawn together by tragedy. An accident suddenly changes the trajectory of their lives. Eli is shunned and tortured by his peers; Delia passionately defends him. But the psychological wounds run deep.
The novel explored their relationship, which evolves in the context of social restraint and family secrets.
James Bond book examines creator's inspirations
Charleston author Walter Hanclosky, a retired media arts professor writing under the pseudonym William Mast, has published "James Bond: Inspirations of a Legend," a book that discusses how Bond creator Ian Fleming was inspired to create story elements found in Bond novels and stories, a TV script and four film screenplays.
Hanclosky focuses on an assassin, field spy, intelligence gatherer, diplomat, cryptographer, business/corporate spy, naval commander, double agent, expert marksman, celebrity spy, war hero, womanizer, food and beverage connoisseur, world traveler, expert car driver/pilot/scuba diver/sailor, author, mystic scholar, moralist and public servant.
"James Bond: Inspirations of a Legend" is Hanclosky's first non-academic book of nonfiction. It's available from online retailers as a $16.95 paperback and a $9.99 e-book.
— Adam Parker