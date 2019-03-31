Gergel to speak on 'Unexampled Courage'
Richard Gergel, author of the recently published "Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring,” will speak about his new book at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Brith Sholom Beth Israel (BSBI) Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Ave. The free breakfast meeting is open to all.
"Unexampled Courage" recounts the racist attack on South Carolina native Issac Woodard after World War II and how that episode energized Truman and Judge Waring to take action.
Book explores Catesby's stomping grounds
The Catesby Commemorative Trust has published "Mark Catesby's Legacy: Natural History Then and Now" by M.J. Brush and Alan H. Brush.
The Brushes traveled through the Carolinas, Florida and Bahamas, places once visited by the great naturalist himself, to determine what has become of the world Catesby chronicled in the early 18th century.
The Brushes traveled by sailboat and consequently could examine not just the flora and fauna of the land but life in the sea.
The new book is a large-format paperback with essays and illustrations.
M.J. Brush is a science illustrator and fine arts painter. Alan Brush is professor emeritus of physiology and neurobiology with interests in ornithology and the history of science.
The Cateby Commemorative Trust is based in the Charleston area. The new volume, available from the trust and from online retailers for $29.95, is a companion to "The Curious Mr. Catesby," published in 2015.
The History Press issues two new books
Mount Pleasant-based The History Press has released two new books: "Morris Island and the Civil War: Strategy and Influence" by C. Russell Horres Jr., and "A History of the Baha'i Faith in South Carolina" by Louis Venters. Both are widely available as illustrated $21.99 paperbacks.
Horres is a Lowcountry native, former professor of cell biology and a volunteer researcher and interpretive guide for the National Park Service. His book describes the strategic and practical value of Morris Island, as well as its various uses, during the Civil War.
Venters teaches African and African diaspora history, Southern history and public history at Francis Marion University. He is the author of "No Jim Crow Church: The Origins of South Carolina's Baha'i Community" (2015). His latest book is an overview of this young and integrated religion in the state.
Author to discuss book on women's movement
Marjorie Spruill, author of "Divided We Stand," will give a talk 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St. The event is hosted by Princeton Club of Charleston.
General admission tickets are $25, students pay $10. Go to https://bit.ly/2FJgoA3.
In "Divided We Stand," Spruill connects today's political and social divisions to the women's movement and discusses the impacts of the 1977 National Women's Conference, a watershed moment that signaled the acrimonious partisanship we know today.