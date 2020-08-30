Happenings: Post and Courier writer wins award; Local author releases second in trilogy

Jennifer Berry Hawes receives Christopher Award
Post and Courier journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes is the recipient of a 2020 Christopher Award for her book "Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness," published by St. Martin’s Press.
It is one of 11 books for adults and young people by 16 authors and illustrators honored. They join the creators of nine winning TV/Cable and feature films also being honored.
Hawes explores the difficult road to healing and forgiveness faced by family members and the community at large after the June 17, 2015, killings of nine members of Emanuel AME Church.
Her work at The Post and Courier has garnered numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award.
The Christopher Awards were established in 1949 by the Maryknoll priest James Keller and meant for members of print and entertainment media who "remind audiences and readers of their worth, individuality and power to positively impact and shape our world."
Signe Pike's new fantasy book releases Sept. 15
Charleston-based author Signe Pike's second volume in her Lost Queen trilogy, "The Forgotten Kingdom," will hit bookshelves Sept. 15.
In it, Pike continues to detail the real life of a sixth-century Scottish queen believed to be the twin sister of Merlin. The trilogy is being developed as a television series by Made Up Stories.
In 573 AD, Languoreth is imprisoned in her own home, awaiting news of a battle. Her husband and son battle her twin brother and her forbidden true love Maelgwn. She doesn’t yet know that her young daughter, Angharad, has been lost in the chaos.
As Languoreth’s loved ones are scattered to the corners of Scotland’s dramatic landscape, they encounter unspeakable loss, political subterfuge and new cultures. To protect his people, Lailoken must claim the role that will forever transform him: Merlin. Amid it all, Languoreth takes the throne as queen.
Pike will join three upcoming virtual events, hosted by Buxton Books on Sept. 15, Litchfield Books on Sept. 17 and Highland Books on Sept. 19. Check the websites for details.