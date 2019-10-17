Beaufort hosts fourth Conroy Literary Festival

The fourth annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival is set for Nov. 1-3 in Beaufort. Presented in partnership with the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Center for the Arts, it includes panel discussions, readings, book signings, performances, film screenings, tours and social gatherings that honor Pat Conroy and his literary legacy.

At the festival, Conroy’s widow, Cassandra King Conroy, will discuss her new memoir “Tell Me a Story: My Life With Pat Conroy.” Educator Bernie Schein will discuss his new book, “Pat Conroy: Our Lifelong Friendship.” And contributors to “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy” will participate in a panel discussion.

Other authors will share the spotlight: Delia Owens (“Where the Crawdads Sing”), Mary Alice Monroe (“The Beach House”), Janisse Ray (“Ecology of a Cracker Childhood”) and Harrison Scott Key (“Congratulations, Who Are You Again?”).

For details, go to https://patconroyliteraryfestival.org.

Local author publishes new detective novel

Charleston-based author Joseph Landing has published “Bobbit Rock,” a detective novel set in an imaginary South Carolina city, site of a string of unsolved murders.

Detective Isaac Murphy, reeling from the recent death of his pregnant wife and coping with mass hysteria, questions whether the killer is a man or monster.

The book is available as a $15 paperback and $20 hardcover from online retailers.

Landing starting writing novels as a teenager. He studied film and media at the University of Miami, and has lived in New York City and Los Angeles.

—Adam Parker