Happenings: P&C's virtual Book & Author event, plus 2 new titles from UofSC Press

P&C's Book & Author Luncheon goes virtual
The Post and Courier's Book & Author Luncheon will be held online at noon July 22. The event features best-selling authors David Baldacci and Adriana Trigiani. Tickets are $25 each for the event, or $45 for access to the event plus a copy of Baldacci's "A Gambling Man." Go to https://tickets.postandcourier.com/e/2021-spring-book-and-author-3. Books may be picked up at The Post and Courier or shipped with standard shipping charges. All sales are final.
Proceeds benefit The Post and Courier Public Service and Investigative Fund; additional donations are appreciated.
The two guests will offer presentations and invite conversation.
Baldacci's first novel "Absolute Power" was released in 1996; he has since seen 42 additional titles published. Trigiani is the author of 18 books in fiction and nonfiction, and also has written plays, TV shows and films.
New book examines execution of George Stinney
The University of South Carolina Press is releasing "The Child in the Electric Chair" by Eli Faber, professor of history and dean of undergraduate studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, who died in 2020.
The book tells the story of George Junius Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old African American from Alcolu, S.C., who was wrongly accused of murdering two White girls. He was the youngest person in the United States to be executed by the government in the 20th century.
He was killed at 7:30 a.m. June 16, 1944. His small size made it difficult to affix the electrode to his right leg. The face mask, which was too large, fell to the floor when the executioner flipped the switch.
"The Child in the Electric Chair" records the events that led to the killing, and describes in detail the social, political and economic circumstances of you George's time, an era of overt and often violent racism.
The book is available as a $29.99 hardcover. Faber is the author of "A Time for Planting: The First Migration, 1654-1820," and "Jews, Slaves, and the Slave Trade: Setting the Record Straight."
'Gullah Spirituals' features songs of Lowcountry
The University of South Carolina Press has published "Gullah Spirituals" by Eric Sean Crawford, director of the Charles W. Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies at Coastal Carolina University.
The book focuses primarily on South Carolina's St. Helena Island and illuminates the history, survival and influence of spirituals since the earliest recordings in the 1860s.
Spirituals were adapted again and again to fit current needs. The island's songs were used at the turn of the century to help rally support for the United States' involvement in World War I and to calm racial tensions between Black and White soldiers. In the 1960s, civil rights activists adopted spirituals as freedom songs, though many were unaware of their connection to the South Carolina Lowcountry.
"Gullah Spirituals" is the result of fieldwork, personal recordings and interviews, and it includes more than 50 transcriptions of St. Helena Island spirituals, many derived from Crawford's own transcriptions.
The book is available in hardcover for $89.99, in paperback for $29.99 and as an ebook for $29.99.
—Adam Parker