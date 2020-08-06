Happenings: New thriller by Greenville author; new children's series from Arcadia

Upstate novelist T.J. Champitto releases debut thriller

Greenville-based author T.J. Champitto has published his debut novel, "The Medina Device," a thriller available as a $19.95 paperback and $6.99 e-book from online retailers. The book garnered the 2020 Maxy Award for Best Thriller.

Champitto once wrote a travel blog, "The Blazing Nomad," which he retired in 2018.

The new novel follows a former Navy SEAL who enjoys a secret life of high-stakes crime that has gained the attention of the FBI. A secret brotherhood offers him the opportunity of a lifetime: to steal the greatest archaeological discovery in human history.

A virtual release party and author discussion is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, on YouTube Live.

For more information, visit www.tjcauthor.com.

Arcadia Publishing launches 'Spooky America' series

Mount Pleasant-based Arcadia Publishing is launching a new children's series called "Spooky America," which will ultimately consist of eight unique titles.

The first, Allison Singer's "The Ghostly Tales of Charleston," was adapted from "Haunted Charleston" by Ed Macy and Geordie Buxton.

It is available starting Sept. 7 as a $12.99 paperback and recommended for readers 8-12 years old. The tales are derived from Charleston area history and lore.

Other titles in the series include "The Ghostly Tales of ..." that focus on the Queen Mary, Michigan’s West Coast, Pittsburgh, Long Island, New England, the White Mountains, Savannah and Connecticut.

This is Arcadia's first serious foray into children's book publishing.

— Adam Parker