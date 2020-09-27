Happenings: New memoir 'They Call Me Pathfinder'; Arcadia, Powder Magazine launch online series

Local author pens memoir on perseverance, equality
Mount Pleasant resident Mark Epstein has authored the memoir "They Call Me Pathfinder: Education-Basketball-Equality," available as a $13.99 paperback from online retailers. An e-book also is available.
The book describes how Epstein persevered through personal and educational setbacks in his hometown of Worcester, Mass., thanks to values he learned through basketball, and how, later in life, he became an advocate for civil rights and educational equality in South Carolina.
Epstein will sign copies of his book 12:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 outside his home, 1556 Glen Erin Drive, Mount Pleasant. Masks are required.
Arcadia, Powder Magazine partner on authors series
Mount Pleasant-based Arcadia Publishing and Charleston's Powder Magazine have teamed up for a virtual authors series, beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, and continued every Thursday through Nov. 19.
Topics of the "Zoom at Noon" series will focus on South Carolina and Charleston history.
Those who register early will receive links for all six lectures, an annual museum pass to the Powder Magazine (for five people), and a chance to win a weekly book.
Authors included in the series include Eugene Frazier ("Integrating the Charleston Police Force"), Alexia Helsley ("Wicked Columbia") and Chris Downey ("Edgar Allan Poe’s Charleston"). More information is available at powdermagazine.org.
—Adam Parker