Happenings: New memoir by Robert Jenkins; updated history by Robert Rosen

Judge Robert Jenkins publishes memoir
Robert N. Jenkins has penned a memoir called "Overcoming" and will preside over the book launch at 11 a.m. July 2 at the McClellanville Town Hall. The event features a presentation by Jenkins followed by a signing and lunch. The Moveable Feast is $30; the book is $20.
Space is limited. Reservations can be made by calling 843-235-9600 or going to www.ClassAtPawleys.com. Books will be for sale at the event, or in advance from the Village Museum in McClellanville (www.VillageMuseum.com) or the publisher (www.ClassAtPawleys.com).
"Overcoming" recounts Jenkins' youth in McClellanville, how he overcame poverty and prejudice to become a member of the Air Force rifle corps, the fourth African American graduate of The Citadel, a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s law school, a distinguished attorney providing legal defense for those without means and, ultimately, a family court judge.
His friend U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, wrote the foreword.
Rosen's Charleston history book updated
The University of South Carolina Press has issued a revised and expanded edition of Robert Rosen's "A Short History of Charleston." The $18.99 illustrated large-format paperback is available from USC Press and online retailers. It is also available as an ebook.
Rosen, an attorney in Charleston, has added a new final chapter on the decades since Joseph P. Riley was first elected mayor in 1975. He considers the city's rapid growth and cultural changes, and its successes and challenges. Overall, the book surveys 350 years of local history, from the colonial period, through wars and earthquakes and hurricanes, to today's modern cosmopolitan destination.
—Adam Parker