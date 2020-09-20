Happenings: New memoir about a marriage gone bad; debut mystery set in the Lowcountry

New memoir describes toxic marriage
Author J.D. "Danny" McCabe, who recently relocated to the Lowcountry, published his memoir "The Third Gift: My Dance With the Devil (And Her Mother)" earlier this year. The memoir recounts how his marriage of more than 20 years fell apart after his wife and her mother began to blame him for drug addiction, infidelity and more.
The book describes what McCabe calls a "twisting of reality" and "abuse he faced at the hands of someone he once loved," his involuntary hospitalization, and his self-advocacy.
"The Third Gift" was produced by Mascot Books. It's available as a $25.95 hardcover and a $3.99 e-book from online retailers. For more information, go to https://thirdgift.com.
Author's debut mystery set in Lowcountry
Paul Attaway has written his debut novel, a mystery called "Blood in the Low Country," released by Linksland Publishing. The story is set in 1973 in the South, where a facade of gentility disguises bigotry, greed and violence.
By all appearances, Monty Atkins has a wonderful life. He lives in beautiful Charleston, his small law practice is growing. Brewing beneath the surface of His life is a conspiracy of lies, and when a brutal murder and a shocking betrayal turn his world upside down, Monty’s faith in God and in everything he holds true is tested.
Attaway divides his time between Charleston and Phoenix. "Blood in the Low Country" is available as an $18.95 paperback and $8.99 e-book from online retailers.
—Adam Parker