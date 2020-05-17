Happenings: New books on food and college teaching

Local writer pens book on Southern foodways
Charleston-based author Heather Richie’s “Full: A Slim Volume on Southern Foodways” will be released by Cabin Books on May 21. The 100-page book on Southern cuisine is a blend of memoir and history, examining the evolution of various dishes.
“Full” is the first in Cabin Books Canapé series, nonfiction titles aimed at buffs of culinary history who like an entertaining read. The $12.95 paperback is available from online retailers and at www.heatherrichie.com/full.
Richie is a journalist and nonfiction writer who has worked as a digital producer on the food and culture website “Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain.” She is pursuing a Ph.D. in media studies, with an emphasis on comparative food media.
Former Citadel professor writes on experiences
Former Citadel professor James A.W. Rembert, who taught English at the school for 41 years, has written the first in a series of three books, “A View from the Lectern, Vol. 1,” which is available from online retailers for 21.95.
The book, produced by Dock Street Publishing, recounts some of Rembert’s classroom experiences with humor and a note of nostalgia.
He plans on releasing Volume 2, “A View Beside the Lectern,” and Volume 3, “A View Beyond the Lectern,” later this year.
—Adam Parker