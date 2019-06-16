New book examines life of Lachlan McIntosh
Allendale resident Daniel McDonald Johnson has published "This Cursed War: Lachlan McIntosh in the American Revolution," available as a $24.95 hardcover from online retailers.
Lachlan McIntosh lived in Charleston as a young man and was a longtime business associate of Henry Laurens. He was among the American defenders during the Siege of Charleston and kept a journal that remains an important primary document for historians.
McIntosh’s wife, Sarah, and her young children were living in Savannah while the French and American allies laid siege to Savannah, so she and her children had to endure artillery bombardments launched by her husband’s army. Sarah and her children subsequently became war refugees. They wandered around Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia for years while McIntosh was in military service or being held as a prisoner of war after the capture of Charleston.
Johnson is a librarian at USC Salkehatchie. Previously, he worked for newspapers in South Carolina and Georgia as a reporter, photographer and editor.
Lowcountry man pens memoir of migrant life
Mount Pleasant resident Jaihind Sumal has authored a memoir called "Leave Only Footprints: Indian Migrants in Kenya," a family history. The books tells of Sumal's migrant experience. He was born in Kenya of Indian parents, studied in England and found employment with the company Bosch, ultimately ending up in the Lowcountry.
The book "is about the struggles of a family to settle in a new country with its own political internal conflict with their colonial masters," Sumal says. "This is a story of Indian migrants in Kenya ... as seen through the eyes of two generations of our family."
"Leave Only Footprints" is available as a $15 paperback from online retailers. Proceeds from the book go to charities in Kenya, according to the author.
Local author publishes new mystery novel
Local author Warren Esby has published his latest horse show mystery novel in a series that so far reaches 12. "Family," which appeared in May, is available as an $8.99 paperback or $2.99 e-book from online retailers.
In the novel, protagonist Daniel Campton is a member of an extended family whose members compete in show-jumping competitions. His mother, sister and step-sister all are on the short list for the U.S. Olympic Team. As the competition among them heats up, one of the best horses on the circuit is stolen and the barn manager is found dead. Some of the family members are immediately suspect and Daniel finds himself playing amateur detective.
Esby writes mystery novels with elements of humor and romance. Previously, he worked in medical research and competed in horse show competitions.
Summerville student publishes 'Love 7'
Ten-year old Makayla Tyler of Summerville has co-authored the book "Love 7: Positive Character Traits for Children," which promotes self-esteem, combats bullying and highlights good character traits through seven special characters illustrated by her.
The rising sixth-grader got some help from her grandmother, Cheryl Greer, who lives in Atlanta.
“Love 7” is available as a $16.99 paperback from online retailers.
—Adam Parker