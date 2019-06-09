Lowcountry author pens book about dragons
Lowcountry native Benjamin Gamble has authored a new book called "Dragons Suck," published by Permuted Press and available from the publisher or from online retailers for $16.
The book tells the story of Harkness, who has been volunteered by his village to save the world and quickly finds that sarcasm is no match for ancient dragons.
Gamble, born and raised near Charleston, has worked as a camp counselor and waiter. He is a recent graduate of Furman University.
Greenville author compiles letters to the editor
Steven Hawkins, a Greenville resident, has self-published a book anthologizing 75 letters to the editor he has written since 2014. "Letters from South Carolina" is available from AuthorHouse as a 33.99 paperback and a $3.99 ebook. The book also is available from online retailers such as Barnes & Noble.
Hawkins' letters have been published in The Greenville News, Asheville Citizen-Times, The Anderson Independent-Mail, The State, The Columbia Star, The Journal Scene and other publications.
He has addressed subjects such as education, family values, historic sites and community engagement.
—Adam Parker