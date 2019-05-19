Charleston author pens children's book
Charleston resident Joanna Rose is the author of a new children's book titled "Cheerful the Angry Chicken." The story teaches kids how to use emotions like frustration and anger for the greater good and demonstrates how standing up for a cause builds confidence and courage.
When Cheerful decides she wants to participate in the morning wake-up call with the roosters, she is told not to interfere with tradition. Instead of getting angry, Cheerful petitions for her right to do the morning wake-up call, and starts a movement on her farm.
Rose, a former diplomat and, today, a motivational coach, plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from "Cheerful" to local branches of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Reading Partners.
The book is available in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats from Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For more information, go to CheerfultheAngryChicken.com.
Friends of the Library holds 2-day book sale
The Charleston Friends of the Library May Book Sale is slated for 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive in West Ashley. Browse through more than 10,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books on sale for low prices.
Charleston Friends of the Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming.
Admission is free. A special event for Friends of the Library members will be held at the branch 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
For more information, go to www.CharlestonLibraryFriends.org.
'Mermaid Crossing' features Folly Beach setting
Local author Jackie Morfesis has written "Mermaid Crossing: Mythic Poetry," available as a $9.99 paperback or $1.99 ebook from online retailers. The book is produceded by Gator House Publishing.
"Mermaid Crossing describes a mythic world of adventure, love, betrayal, heartache, transformation and healing, and it explores the realm between dreams and reality. Folly Beach figures prominently in its pages.
'Peachtree Bluff' author to appear in town
North Carolina author Kristy Woodson Harvey will appear at Buxton Books, 2 Cumberland St., at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, to discuss her new novel "The Southern Side of Paradise."
This is the third novel in Harvey's "Peachtree Bluff" series. Emerson Murphy seems to lead a charmed life, but all is not quite right, and when she overhears her mother discuss a long-held family secret, it threatens to tear the family apart.
Harvey is the author of "Slightly South of Simple," "Dear Carolina" and "Lies and Other Acts of Love," and the founder of the interior design blog "Design Chic."
She appears at Lexington County Public Library, Irmo Branch, 6251 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3.
—Adam Parker