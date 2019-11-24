'Find Sam' author to join artist for Charleston event

Debbie Anne Ice has written a novel called "Find Sam," published by Bedazzled Ink. Ice will be in Charleston for a book signing 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Dog & Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St.

The book signing takes place in conjunction with a exhibition called "From a Dog's Point of View: Peculiar People," featuring works by Charleston resident Frank Peabody and other canine artists. The cover of "Find Sam" is by Chip Goldsmith.

"Find Sam" is about dog walker Marcy Thorpe, who loses track of a client's corgi as well as her own favorite dog Sam (who is one of the book's narrators). Marcy's search for the animals forces her to make a revealing choice.

The book is available as a $16.95 paperback from online sellers.

'The Last Sunday Drive' and vanishing traditions

Mount Pleasant-based History Press has published "The Last Sunday Drive: Vanishing Traditions in Georgia and the Carolinas," by Tom Poland.

It is available as a $24.99 illustrated paperback from online and traditional retailers.

Poland explores the drive-ins, gas stations, barns, junkyards, museums, sewing machines, clothing fashions, yard art and threatened natural habitats that once characterized the South.

—Adam Parker