Happenings: Mary Alice Monroe, Angela May hold signing; S.C. football at heart of new book

Monroe and May to sign books at Mt. P. event
Authors Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May will sign copies of their new book for young readers, "The Islanders," in a drive-thru event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
This free event is part of the Charleston County Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading program, "Tails and Tales."
Reservations are required. Go to citypapertickets.com, ccpl.org or call 843-805-6888. Drive-thru time slots are available in 15-minute increments. Copies of the book are not included with admission; books can be purchased in advance to be picked up at the event. The official book release date is June 15.
Monroe and May will be available, upon request, for socially distanced photos with event attendees, who are asked to remain in their vehicles.
"The Islanders" is the story of friendships forged in the wild and what happens when kids unplug and experience nature’s power to heal and unite. Jake, 11, spends summer with his internet- and TV-averse grandmother on remote Dewees Island, a nature sanctuary with no paved roads, cars, stores or restaurants, but plenty of wildlife and wide-open spaces.
For more information about the book and its authors, go to maryalicemonroe.com.
S.C. football program subject of new book
Mark A. Osborne has authored "Cleats," a book based on a South Carolina high school's football program. It covers eight seasons and focuses on events that happened between 1957 and 1995, such as the tragedy of young Herbie Cray and the sudden death of the team captain in 1960. It also tells the heroic story of naval aviator Tab Scarberry's crash in Vietnam and his will to survive.
"Cleats" is available from Amazon for $39. Osborne served in the Navy, then worked for IBM for 27 years. He lives in Ferris Hollow, Vt.
— Adam Parker