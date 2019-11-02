C of C presents poetry reading
Join the College of Charleston’s Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program for lunch and a poetry reading with Susannah Drissi, author of "The Latin Poet's Guide to the Cosmos."
The free reading is set for noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St.
For more information, call 843-953-4884 or go to bit.ly/2JnadUO.
Library Society hosts two writers
The Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series continues with a Nov. 4 program featuring Heath Hardage Lee, author of “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home,” and a Nov. 5 program featuring Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic, authors of “Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man.”
Vincent and Vladic will be joined by author James Scott.
Both programs are scheduled for 6 p.m. and cost $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. The Library Society is located at 164 King St.
For more information, call 843-723-9912 or go to charlestonlibrarysociety.org.
Ashley Hall hosts Carolyn Forche
Ashley Hall’s Writer Series presents Carolyn Forche, who will give a talk about her memoir “What You Have Heard Is True,” followed by a book signing, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4. The talk is free but reservations are recommended. Call 843-965-8462 or go to ashleyhall.org/writersseries.
Ashley Hall is located at 172 Rutledge Ave.
2 authors discuss latest works
Ralph Stoney Bates Sr., author and retired United States Marine major, will give a free talk about his latest book, “Short Rations From Patriots Point Volunteers,” set for 6 p.m. Nov. 6, at Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road.
For more information, call 843-795-6679 or go to bit.ly/2BSxolB.
Author and journalist Frye Gaillard will discuss his latest book, “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility and Innocence Lost,” 3-4 p.m. Nov. 7, at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.
The event is free. Call 843-849-6161 or go to bit.ly/2qacsDX.
—Adam Parker