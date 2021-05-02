Happenings: Library Society hosts Garry Trudeau; Robert Maniscalco has new book

Library Society hosts Garry Trudeau
The Charleston Library Society will present Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau, author of the popular "Doonesbury" strip, in conversation with CNN anchor John Avlon at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
The special Zoom event costs $10 for nonmembers, $5 for members. Register by calling 843-723-9912 or go to https://bit.ly/2S80zN1. Attendees will receive a link to the Zoom conversation from the Library Society on the afternoon of the event.
Trudeau is an acclaimed political cartoonist who has spent decades creating one of the most popular comic strips of all time. "Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury," recently issued, is a limited-edition compilation of all Trudeau's works.
The book package includes a USB flash drive with all 50 years of "Doonesbury" comics, including 26 years of Sunday comics available for the first time in digital format; a searchable calendar archive; character biographies; a week-by-week description of the strip’s contents; a 224-page wire-bound book taking readers through each year of the strip’s history, featuring trivia, milestones, storylines, characters and more; and a commemorative 16x20-inch poster featuring sketches of all the strip’s characters.
"Doonesbury" first was distributed in 1970. Trudeau won the Pulitzer in 1975, and subsequently was a finalist three times. Versions of "Doonesbury" found their way to TV and the stage.
In 2013, Trudeau's "Alpha House" was produced for Amazon Studios. It was a political sitcom created, written and co-produced by Trudeau about four Republican U.S. senators living together in D.C. The show ran for two seasons.
Robert Maniscalco releases new book
Charleston artist Robert Maniscalco's fourth book, "The Power of Positive Painting: A Positive, Value-based System of Drawing and Painting," now is available as a $34.95 hardcover, $29.95 paperback or $9.95 ebook from the artist's website or from online retailers.
"The Power of Positive Painting" is a full-color, 145-page how-to book for beginners that draws from the teachings of Frank Reilly, who emphasized the use of values to create form. The volume describes how to develop an accurate drawing and underpainting, mix flesh tones, complete a finished portrait and everything in between. The book is the result of Maniscalco's 40 years of painting and teaching.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3npruze.
—Adam Parker