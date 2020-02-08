Happenings: Kirkpatrick Sale's new book; author luncheon with Kimmerly Martin

Local author warns of imminent 'collapse'
Author Kirkpatrick Sale, an occasional contributor to the editorial pages of The Post and Courier, has released a short book called "The Collapse of 2020."
In the 57-page essay, Sale describes existential dangers faced by the world and the real possibility of social and economic collapse. The book is available as a $9.95 paperback and a $19.95 hardcover from online retailers and from Outskirts Press.
The Mount Pleasant resident is author of 14 titles, and perhaps best known for "Human Scale," published in 2007, in which Sale argues forcefully that human civilizations live beyond their means, and that modern global systems are unsustainable. He also has written about Christopher Columbus, Robert Fulton, the American environmental movement, Luddites and more.
In 2017, he published an update to "Human Scale."
Book luncheon features Kimmery Martin
Author Kimmery Martin will appear at a book luncheon, set for noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at Halls Signature Events, to discuss her latest novel, "The Antidote for Everything," about an unusual friendship between two doctors.
Tickets are $32 each, or $62, which includes a signed copy of the book. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Halls Signature Events is at 5 Faber St. downtown.
—Adam Parker