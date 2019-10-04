On Pat Conroy’s love of libraries
Pat Conroy Literary Center’s Executive Director Jonathan Haupt will discuss best-selling author Pat Conroy’s lifelong love of books and libraries at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the new Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd. Relying on video and audio clips, photographs and published and unpublished writings by and about Conroy, Haupt will focus on the roles public libraries, school libraries and Conroy's personal library played in his writing life.
At this free presentation, titled “I Was Born to Be in a Library,” Haupt also will describe the work of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center located in Beaufort.
Ted Rosengarten to give book talk
The Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Wall's Bookfest presents a program featuring author and independent historian Theodore Rosengarten at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, 65 Gadsden St., Charleston.
Rosengarten is author of the National Book Award-winning “All God’s Dangers: The Life of Nate Shaw.” His work focuses on Southern American history and on the Holocaust. He teaches in the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston.
The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to marylynh@charlestonjcc.org.
Buxton Books hosts poetry reading
Buxton Books, located at 160 King St., is hosting a reading 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. This free event will include musical interludes and wine. Readers are David Tillinghast, Jody Stallings, Delores Schweitzer and Eugene Platt.
—Adam Parker