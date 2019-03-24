Author John Warley
launches latest novel
Author John Warley will launch his latest book, "The Home Guard," at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Charleston Library Society, 164 King St.
The new novel, published by Evening Post Books, tells the coming-of-age story of 12-year-old Carter Barnwell whose Lowcountry life is upended by the Civil War.
Carter grows up fast as he faces the challenges of living off the land, caring for his ailing grandmother, wrestling with his budding sexuality and wrangling with his awakening conscience. When he meets a beautiful abolitionist missionary from the north, Carter begins to question the world around him, even as he maintains fierce loyalty to the people and homeland he loves.
Warley's 2014 novel, "A Southern Girl," was the first book published under the University of South Carolina Press’ Story River Books imprint (now defunct). More recently, Evening Post Books published his "Stand Forever, Yielding Never: The Citadel in the Twenty-first Century," which documents the history of his alma mater since 1965. Warley lives in Beaufort.
To RSVP for the book launch, call 843-723-9912 or email dreutter@charlestonlibrarysociety.org.
Folly Beach mystery
writer to sign books
Bill Noel, author of the best-selling Folly Beach Mystery series, will hold book signings on March 31, April 4 and April 9.
Folly Beach is prominently featured in all 15 of Noel's mystery novels, including the recently released "Joy." The author lives in Louisville, Ky., but considers Folly Beach his home away from home.
"The people of Folly have been extraordinarily supportive of the series and I’m honored to have been invited to hold signings on the island,” he said in a statement.
Noel will sign and discuss his books noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St.; and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 9, at Lost Dog Cafe, 106 W. Huron St.
Bridge Run co-founder
to sign books at expo
Terry Hamlin, co-founder of the Cooper River Bridge Run and author of "Building a Better Runner: Science-Based Training for Peak Performance," to be released in September, will be at the Charleston Bridge Run Expo on April 4 and 5 to sign a limited run of pre-release copies of the book.
Hamlin attended the University of South Carolina, where he was offered an athletic scholarship in his sophomore year. Hamlin was ranked in the top 20 distance runners in America in 1979. He won dozens of races from the mile to the marathon. A team he put together in 1978 still holds the U.S. 24-hour relay record. In 1977, while working as a chemist at the Medical University of South Carolina, Hamlin and Marcus Newberry organized the first Cooper River Bridge Run. That same year, Hamlin created the Charleston Running Club.
Today, he is a full-time realtor in Charleston and he coaches runners. Hamlin was inducted to the National Distance Running Hall of Fame in 1998, and a year later he was inducted to the National Track & Field Hall of Fame.
Local Episcopal priest
publishes 2nd book
The Rev. William L. (Roy) Hills Jr. has published the second volume of his book project "Divine Glimpses: Church Stories." The book is available from online retailers as a $14.95 paperback and as an $3.99 ebook. Many of the stories invite inquiry into questions that arise in spiritual or church life.
Hills is a retired priest serving several mission churches in the Diocese of the Episcopal Church in South Carolina. He uses "Divine Glimpses as the basis for teaching and storytelling workshops and vestry and parish retreats.
He will discuss the book at 7 p.m. April 2 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., Charleston.
Mike Mooneyham pens
new wrestling book
Evening Post Books will release on April 1 Mike Mooneyham's book "Final Bell: Legends of the Mat Remembered," a collection of his sports columns that recall some of professional wrestling's major figures. The book is available as a $24.95 paperback.
Mooneyham was a writer, editor and columnist at The Post and Courier for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2016, though the newspaper continues to publish his column. He has covered pro wrestling since the 1960s. He is the author of "Sex, Lies and Headlocks: The Real Story of Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment."
—Adam Parker