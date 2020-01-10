Bookfest brings Judith Viorst to Charleston
The Jewish Bookfest presents "Judith Viorst, Nearing Ninety," a presentation by the author of "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day." The program is at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the College of Charleston's Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St. Admission is $10.
"Alexander" has sold around 4 million copies worldwide. Viorst also is the author of Lulu books, poetry for children and young adults, and the bestselling "Necessary Losses." She also has written four musicals.
The Jewish Bookfest, organized by Charleston JCC Without Walls, is supported by the Jewish Community Center Endowment.
Christian writers group to meet in Upstate
The South Carolina Chapter of American Christian Fiction Writers will hold its first meeting of the year 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St, Anderson. The meeting is free and visitors are welcome.
A writing class will be held, and participants can have their manuscripts critiqued. Submission guidelines can be found at http://scwritersacfw.blogspot.com/.
The speaker for January is writer and blogger Tammy Karasek from Simpsonville. Karasek is president of Word Weavers Upstate S.C., vice president of the S.C. Chapter of American Christian Fiction Writers, and conference assistant for Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference.
For more on ACFW, go to www.acfw.com.
Steve Palmer to discuss his book 'Say Grace'
Charleston Wine + Food will present Steve Palmer, managing partner and founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, chairman of the Charleston Wine + Food board and author of "Say Grace: How the Restaurant Industry Saved my Life" 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Charleston Wine + Food Test Kitchen, 635 Rutledge Ave., Suite 101.
At this event, Kat Kinsman, senior editor of Food + Wine, will interview Palmer about his book, his growing restaurant empire, and what it takes to overcome addiction and stay sober in an industry with the highest rates of alcohol and drug abuse.
Tickets are $50 and include a signed copy of "Say Grace." All proceeds will benefit Ben’s Friends, a nonprofit organization offering the food and beverage industry support groups, fellowship, and a path forward for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction.
Go to https://charlestonwineandfood.com/events/say-grace-beyond-the-book/.
—Adam Parker