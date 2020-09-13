You are the owner of this article.
Happenings: Janet Berg's follow-up novel; a new collection of African folk tales

Restitution

"Restitution" by Janet Lee Berg

Janet Berg authors follow-up novel 'Restitution'

Local author Janet Lee Berg's semi-autobiographical novel "Restitution" will be released Sept. 30.

The novel expands on the themes of her 2016 book "Rembrandt's Shadow" and features the same protagonist, Sylvie Rosenberg, the daughter of a once-prominent Jewish art dealer in The Netherlands from whom the Nazis stole valuable paintings.

In the new book, Rosenberg struggles with the ghosts of her past and current family troubles, returning to her homeland to face a difficult challenge.

"Rembrandt's Shadow" tells the story of how Rosenberg's family used art to save lives during World War II.

"Restitution" is available as a $27.95 hardcover, an $18.95 paperback and a $7.99 e-book.

Beaufort author pens collection of folk tales

Beaufort-based author Kwaku Adoboli has penned "African Folk Tales," a collection of stories inspired by his griot father. Adoboli was born in Togo and grew up in Ghana listening to his father's universal narratives.

The stories teach lessons in obedience, loyalty, forgiveness, justice and more, introducing young people to the customs and norms of their society.

"African Folk Tales" is available as a $16 paperback and $9.99 e-book from RoseDog Books and online retailers.

Adoboli is a retired university professor who taught American history, American government, African history and international studies at school in Ghana and at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort.

—Adam Parker

Adam Parker has covered many beats and topics for The Post and Courier, including race in America, religion, and the arts. He is the author of "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.," published by Hub City Press.

