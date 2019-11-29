Public library to host Holiday Book Sale
The Charleston Friends of the Library host a Holiday Book Sale, set for 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.
This year’s Holiday Book Sale will feature more than 15,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Prices start at $1. Proceeds will help support more than 7,000 free community programs offered through the Charleston County Library system.
The event is one of five book sales held throughout the year by the Charleston Friends of the Library.
Admission is free. A special Friends of the Library member event will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Mount Pleasant branch. Individual memberships can be purchased for $20, and family memberships for $35. Visit www.CharlestonLibraryFriends.org for more information.
Chas. Library Society hosts author events
The Charleston Library Society will host Evan Thomas, author of the biography "First: Sandra Day O'Connor." Thomas will speak with Judge Mary Gordon Baker about the book 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the newly renovated Library Society, 164 King St.
Tickets are $30 for one admission pass and one copy of the book, and $45 for two passes and one copy of the book. Call 843-723-9912 or go to https://charlestonlibrarysociety.org.
Kevin Salwen and Kent Alexander will discuss their new book, "The Suspect," on which Clint Eastwood based his latest movie, 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Library Society.
The book tells the story of Richard Jewell, who discovered a backpack with three pipe bombs in it during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and notified the authorities. His actions likely saved lives, but he soon became a suspect in the case. Eventually he was exonerated and the real culprit, Eric Rudolph, was arrested. Jewell died in 2007, at age 44, of heart failure from complications related to diabetes.
Tickets for Salwen and Alexander are $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Call 843-723-9912 go to https://charlestonlibrarysociety.org.
Local author pens young adult mystery
Johns Island resident Joyce A. Braga has published a young adult mystery called "Deadly Engagement."
Set on a southern plantation, "Deadly Engagement" is about family secrets, the memory of a terrible death by fire, and some strange paranormal activity, all prompted by Max Bartlett's plan to use the historic and haunted Rose Hill property for an engagement party.
Braga, an antiques dealer, is the author of "The Friary," published in 2000 by Fireworks Press. She has an undergraduate and master's degree in business from the College of Notre Dame.
"Deadly Engagement" is available as a $3.99 ebook from online retailers.
Hawes' book 'notable' says New York Times
"Grace Will Lead Us Home," a book about the Emanuel AME Church killings by Post and Courier writer Jennifer Berry Hawes, was named one of The New York Times' 100 Notable Books of 2019.
"This magisterial account of the 2015 hate crime and its aftermath, by a Pulitzer-winning local reporter, delivers a heart-rending portrait of life for the survivors and a powerful meditation on the meaning of mercy," The Times noted.
The book was published by St. Martin's Press in June.
—Adam Parker