Happenings: Eugene Platt has new poetry collection; Black Ink gets funding for January event

Poet Eugene Platt pens new collection
"Nuda Veritas," a new collection of poetry by local author Eugene Platt, is available for $20 from online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
In the collection, Platt confronts tragedy and disappointment without bitterness or sentimentality, and finds joy and hope in unexpected places, according to promotional material.
Platt was born in Charleston in 1939. His poems have appeared in many literary publications, and he has given over 100 public readings of his work. He was the first Poet Laureate of the Town of James Island and was Poet-in-Residence for public radio station WSCI.
Black Ink Festival gets $5,000 grant
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has been awarded $5,000 from the Literary Arts Emergency Fund for its next festival, set for Jan. 14-16, 2021. The free event will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, the festival’s impact is even greater due to the existing public dialogue taking place about equality and race,” said Black Ink’s Committee Chair Djuanna Brockington. “There is a current shift occurring in the book publishing industry with a greater focus on diversity among writers. Amid this movement, Black Ink is positioned to continue highlighting the importance of diversifying our literary landscape and amplifying those voices.”
The festival's keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author Kwame Mbalia, a middle-grade writer who penned "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky" and its sequel "Tristan Strong Destroys the World."
In its fifth year, the event will feature dozens of African American authors, most from the Lowcountry and surrounding areas, and host workshops for authors and programs for readers over two days. The application for the featured authors soon will be available at www.blackinkcharleston.org.
Black Ink is hosted by the Charleston Friends of the Library in partnership with the Charleston County Public Library.
—Adam Parker