Dorothea Benton Frank hosts readers at Fanfest
The Dorothea Benton Frank Fanfest will be held April 11-14 in Charleston. The event, sponsored by Frank’s publisher William Morrow and Company, is meant as an expression of gratitude to fans of the best-selling author.
Activities include a walking tour of Charleston’s historic downtown, shopping along King Street and a sunset jaunt to Sullivan’s Island.
The event coincides with the publication of Frank’s 20th novel, “Queen Bee,” to be released officially on May 28.
“We’ve planned four days of fun and history — walking tours downtown with Tommy Dew, a sunset jazz cruise, a tour of Fort Moultrie, a barbecue at Wild Dunes, a biscuit making demo with Carrie from Callie’s, a Bloody party at Croghan’s and I’m making lunch on Saturday for everyone at my house on Sullivan’s Island,” Frank said, adding that she looks forward to spending time with readers. “I owe them a great time.”
Ticket packages are $200-$565, available through Friday, April 5. Once sold out, interested participants are encouraged to add their names to a wait list. For more information about the Fanfest, including a detailed schedule of events, and to buy tickets, go to https://www.dbffanfest.com/.
Poetry Society of S.C. presents Susan Landers
The Poetry Society of South Carolina will present Brooklyn-based poet Susan Landers at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, for a free reading at the Charleston Library Society, 164 King St. Landers also will lead a seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Library Society. Admission to the seminar costs $10 for Poetry Society members and $15 for non-members.
Landers’s most recent book “Franklinstein” will be available for purchase. College of Charleston poetry MFA candidate Sarah Mullins will open the Friday event. A reception will follow the reading.
Landers is the author of three books of poetry and the executive director of Lambda Literary, an LGBTQ literary organization. Her “Franklinstein” is an exploration of a Philadelphia neighborhood that wrestles with structural racism and white complicity.
The "Investigative Poetics" workshop will explore how poets can use techniques long-practiced by historians, archivists, sociologists and detectives to craft poems about real events and places.
The Poetry Society of South Carolina, established in 1920, is the oldest organization of its kind in America. Its mission is to support the reading, writing, study, and enjoyment of poetry throughout the state. For information on programs, membership and more, go to www.poetrysocietysc.org.
College of Charleston hosts Civil War historian
David Silkenat, author of “Raising the White Flag: How Surrender Defined the American Civil War,” will give a free talk at 5:30 p.m. April 9, at the College of Charleston’s Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St.
Silkenat is a lecturer of American history at the University of Edinburgh and the author of two other books on the Civil War. His lecture falls on the 154th anniversary of the surrender at Appomattox and just a few days before the 158th anniversary of the surrender of Fort Sumter.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/2FLE1b8.
'Books for Bier' event is set for April 9
Bay Street Biergarten is hosting the Charleston Friends of the Library's fourth annual Books for Bier event, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The event celebrates National Library Week.
Bring a gently used book to Bay Street Biergarten and receive one free beer. Any child who brings a children's book to donate will receive a free root beer. (Limit one beverage per person).
The nonprofit Charleston Friends of the Library will sell books and hold a silent auction to raise money in support of public library programming. Admission is free.
For more information, please visit www.CharlestonLibraryFriends.org.
—Adam Parker