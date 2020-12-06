Happenings: Charleston architecture, Mayor Billy Keyserling, yoga essays, library book sale

Limited-edition book on Charleston architecture out
Summerville-based Joggling Board Press is publishing “Charleston: The Antebellum Neighborhoods and Buildings” by David Rogers. This limited-edition book includes a detailed architectural and human history of Charleston, and features more than 1,000 photographs.
The large-format book, released in conjunction with Charleston's 350th anniversary celebrations, costs $69.95, and only 1,000 copies are available for purchase.
This compendium of local architecture is the consequence of four decades of research. Rogers' narrative tells the human stories behind the buildings, and explains the fine architectural details.
Readers will journey through Charleston’s 11 original neighborhoods and explore how the city was shaped and reshaped, at times bolstered by prosperity, at times battered by the ravages of war and natural disasters.
Originally from the Hudson River Valley, Rogers came to Charleston in August 1983 and has remained fascinated by its built environment ever since.
Go to http://www.jogglingboardpress.com/ for more information and to purchase a copy.
Billy Keyserling publishes 'Sharing Common Ground'
Three-term Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling, who steps down from his leadership post this month, has published with Mike Greenly a book about his experiences, especially the effort to establishment of the Reconstruction Era National Park.
The book, titled "Sharing Common Ground: Promises Unfulfilled but Not Forgotten," includes discussions of civil rights, his childhood and his efforts as a civic leader.
It's available as a $14.95 paperback at https://sharingcommonground.com/ or from Amazon or other online retailers.
New book presents collection of Yoga-related essays
Local yoga practitioner Priscilla Shumway has published "Embrace Your Wobbles: Wisdom form the Yoga Mat," a series of essays on yoga.
Wobbles, Shumway says, are the physical and mental challenges we encounter in our yoga practice and our daily lives.
The essays in this book, written by yoga teachers and practitioners, are about learning to accept, and even be grateful for, the wobbles they experience.
The book challenges the reader to become more aware of a habitual, often unconscious, approach to managing wobbles and, ultimately, to embrace them as a source of wisdom.
The volume is available as an $11.99 paperback and $9.99 e-book from Amazon and other online retailers.
Library book sale set for Dec. 11 in Mount Pleasant
Charleston Friends of the Library and partner Crews Subaru present "That Holiday Book Sale 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
The first hour is for seniors. A member event is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Hundreds of gently used books will be available at low prices, plus free CDs and DVDs. Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy limits.
Volunteers are needed. For details, visit https://bit.ly/39CrreP.
Proceeds support the library.
—Adam Parker