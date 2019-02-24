'Sojourns in Charleston'
launches at Buxton
Buxton Books, located at 2A Cumberland St., is hosting the launch party for the release of "Sojourns in Charleston: South Carolina 1865-1947, From the Ruins of War to the Rise of Tourism" by Jennie Holton Fant. The event is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and includes a wine-and-cheese reception and book signing.
The book is $34.99 and published by the University of South Carolina Press. It is a documentary history from the post-bellum era when Charleston was a "city of desolation" following the Civil War, into the middle of the 20th century, capturing the ever-shifting landscape and social and cultural history. The volume presents a range of important local figures, especially writers and artists, who lent the city some of its character.
Book 'Sudden Spring'
calls for climate action
Virginia-based author Rick Van Noy has penned "Sudden Spring: Stories of Adaptation in a Climate-Changed South," published by the University of Georgia Press and available as a $32.95 hardcover from online retailers. Its opening chapter is devoted to Charleston.
"Sudden Spring" is a call to action to mitigate the effects of climate change. By highlighting stories of people and places adapting to the impacts of a warmer climate, Van Noy shows what communities in the South are doing to become more climate resilient and to survive a slow deluge of environmental challenges.
"Sudden Spring" is a portrait of what climate change looks like in specific Southern places (including Charleston) to specific people. It recounts stories of residents and shares information from local experts (geologists, conservationists, government officials), detailing who climate change affects, what it does and how communities are dealing with it.
Van Noy is a professor of English at Radford University in Virginia and author of "A Natural Sense of Wonder: Connecting Kids With Nature Through the Seasons."
Local author pens
motivational book
Charleston-based author Elizabeth Mozell has published "I Have Faith I Have Works," a guidebook based on Christian values and the writer's experiences as a businesswoman, chef, fitness trainer and model and motivational speaker.
"Each person who reads this book will be able to relate with trying to achieve their dreams by getting out of debt, starting college, a new career, a new company, buying a car, a house or even moving out to start over," the author wrote in a release. "These goals are obtainable but knowing how is the question."
"I Have Faith I Have Works" is available as a $13.95 paperback from online retailers and local bookshops.
—Adam Parker