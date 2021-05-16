Happenings: Book on Delano Middleton; launch event for Kate Fagan; 'Italians in the Lowcountry'

Orangeburg author pens book on great uncle
Zachary Delano Middleton, young adult fiction writer and motivational speaker and Orangeburg resident, has penned "Running After Delano," whose focus in Delano Middleton, one of three people killed in the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, and the author's great uncle.
The story is told through the eyes of Delano Middleton's 10-year-old nephew Alonzo (the author's father), who runs behind his uncle and observes the teenager's relationships, work ethic, athletic talents and more, gaining an understanding of his aspirations. Along the way, fun-loving and mischievous Alonzo has a series of misadventures. Ultimately, the book is about civil rights, sports and mentoring.
Zachary Middleton interviewed more than 20 people who lived in Orangeburg in the 1960s in an effort to connect the dots between the civil rights movement of the time and contemporary youth culture.
"Running After Delano" is available as an $8 e-book and $15 paperback from online retailers. Fifteen percent of net proceeds will go to Orangeburg-based charities.
Zachary Middleton is a 2010 graduate of S.C. State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business management. As a student, he was SGA president and a member of two MEAC Championship Football teams. Today, he is owner of Grace to Cultivate, a creative brand he leverages to invest in the greater good.
Blue Bicycle Books hosts book launch event
Blue Bicycle Books hosts the book release event 6-7:30 p.m. May 20 for Kate Fagan's memoir "All the Colors Came Out: A Father, a Daughter, and a Lifetime of Lessons." Fagan will sign copies of the book in the courtyard at 418 King St. The memoir is published by Little Brown and can be purchased at the event for $26.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Blue Bicycle Books at 843-722-2666.
"All the Colors Came Out" tells the story of Fagan's relationship with her father — how they bonded over basketball, how she learned valuable lessons, how they drifted apart and, finally, how they reconnected after Chris Fagan was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Kate Fagan is an Emmy-award winning journalist and author of the bestselling "What Made Maddy Run," as well as the coming-of-age memoir "The Reappearing Act." She currently writes for Sports Illustrated and livesin Charleston with her wife Kathryn Budig.
New book examines Italians in Charleston
The Dante Alighieri Society of Charleston has commissioned "Italians in the Lowcountry: Sunny Italy's Charleston Colony," the first volume to explore the contributions and legacies of Italians and Italian Americans who have made Charleston home.
Authored by Christina Rae Butler, who is on the faculty of the American College of the Building Arts, the book draws on historic documentation, images and interviews to show the place of Italians in the city’s historical narrative. It chronicles the Italian experience from the colonial era to the present, offering biographical sketches of noteworthy people, a discussion of Italian-operated businesses, a section on Spoleto Festival USA and information about Italians active in the community today.
Cristiano Musillo, consul general of Italy in Miami, wrote the preface.
A book launch hosted by the Charleston Library Society at 164 King St. is set for 6 p.m. May 27. Butler will discuss the book, followed by comments from representatives of the Dante Alighieri Society. The event is free, though registration is required at https://charlestonlibrarysociety.org. A virtual book event is scheduled for June 3.
Books cost $35 and will be available for purchase at the live event, and they are currently for sale at Buxton Books, 160 King St., or online at https://buxton-books.square.site/.
—Adam Parker