Author luncheon features writing trio
The three-author team responsible for the new historical novel “All the Ways We Said Goodbye” will be at a Charleston Author Series Luncheon organized by Blue Bicycle Books and hosted by Hall’s Signature Events, 5 Faber St., starting at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16.
Tickets are $62 for the three-course lunch and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4431030.
Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White have written a book about three women who find refuge in Paris’ legendary Ritz Hotel. The novel begins during the dark days of war and continues through the social turmoil of the 1960s.
The authors will appear at the Sumter County Museum at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15, and at a Litchfield Books Luncheon at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Pawleys Plantation on Pawleys Island.
Mary Alice Monroe hosts author event
Tickets are on sale for “Wild Dunes Presents: A Conversation With Mary Alice Monroe” featuring novelists Elizabeth Berg, Signe Pike and Kate Quinn.
The annual literary event will be Jan. 19, at the Sweetgrass Pavilion in Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms. Doors open at 1 p.m. Conversation begins at 2 p.m.
Monroe, an Isle of Palms resident, is a best-selling author of more than 20 novels and two children’s books. Since launching the Wild Dunes Author Series more than a decade ago, Monroe has sought to connect readers with notable writers and to support literacy programs in the Lowcountry.
The 2020 charitable beneficiary of the event is the nonprofit Reading Partners, which provides individualized reading support to young students.
Tickets are $40 and include the literary discussion, author meet-and-greet, book signing, southern-inspired hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a complimentary cocktail provided by Firefly Distillery, plus a coupon toward the purchase of a book by Buxton Bookstore.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to wilddunes.com or call 855-264-4232.
