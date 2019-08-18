Former attorney recounts Porter-Gaud sex abuse case
One of the lead attorneys who represented sex abuse victims of convicted Charleston pedophile Eddie Fischer has written a new book, "Taming the Lion Tamers: The Inside Story of a Landmark Sex Abuse Case."
Written by David Flowers, "Taming the Lion Tamers" describes the legal battle mounted by a former Porter-Gaud student against the private school.
The battle exposed how the school harbored Fischer, a former teacher, and then recommended him to other Charleston-area schools, where he continued his molestation spree.
The battle led to a trial and a record-setting jury verdict, as well as new safeguards for children at the school. Flowers has since stopped practicing law. The book is self-published and available for $14.99 on Amazon.
—Tony Bartelme
Children's book based on real-life frog experience
Local author Randy Bazemore's 2011 children's book "The Legend of the Putter Frog of Frogmore" has been re-issued by Austin Macauley Publishers. The book is available from online retailers as a $24.95 hardcover, $10.95 paperback or $4.88 ebook.
Illustrated by Warner McGee, "The Legend of the Putter Frog" is the first in a series and tells the story of a frog who dreams of becoming a successful golfer.
It was inspired by a frog statue that was stolen in 1971 when Bazemore was a Naval Aviation officer candidate in Frogmore, S.C., and by the "Putter Boy" statue at Pinehurst Golf Club in North Carolina.
Bazemore is a retired Navy captain and pilot now living in Hollywood and working as a real estate broker.
—Adam Parker